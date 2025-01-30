The synopsis for the documentary says that as well as giving "a voice to survivors, bereaved families and firefighters", it will also "unravel and document a series of events that took place in the years before the fire, highlighting each warning and failing revealing it to be the inevitable result of government neglect and cynical industry practices".

The film is directed by Olaide Sadiq, who said in a statement: "It’s vital to convey the significance of the investigative findings, but we are equally committed to highlighting that Grenfell was a home – a place of comfort and safety for the residents – that was sadly compromised to the extent where people’s right to safety was stripped away.

"This film has been shaped by the voices of Grenfell’s bereaved and survivors, and those who fought for change long before the tragedy as well as after."

The Silent Walk in remembrance of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire. Lab Ky Mo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Soleta Rogan, MD of Rogan Productions, said: "We are immensely proud of the production team that has worked tirelessly to bring as many elements of the systemic failures to light as possible, and we are incredibly grateful to those affected by the tragedy in their various ways for sharing their stories and experiences with us."

In early 2023, the BBC announced a new three-part factual drama about the West London fire, written and directed by Peter Kosminsky.

The BBC said that that series would be drawing on five years of research from public sources, inquiry hearings and extensive interviews to give "a comprehensive account of the events leading up to, during and after the devastating fire".

It was said that it would be told from multiple perspectives, focusing on the human stories of those affected by the tragedy, from survivors and families of those whose lives were lost to firefighters and the wider community.

The most recent update to that series came in December 2024, when Kosminsky said in an interview: "Only the BBC, the nation's premier public service broadcaster, can deploy the resources and commitment to keep a research process going for seven years."

He added: "Television is powerful, it's a very powerful medium. Use it wisely, don't p**s it away, that's my view... I'm going to try to use it responsibly and wisely and not just on well-made entertainment."

Grenfell will be released on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

