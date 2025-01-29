Speaking at the Radio Times Covers Party, Packham revealed that he and his co-hosts will be moving on from RSPB Arne in Dorset to a new site which they are "very excited about".

"We're again implementing more technology," he told RadioTimes.com, adding that "AI will be an integral part of that".

Whether it be through using the technology to count birds or measure behaviour, there is certainly a lot set in stone for Springwatch this year.

Packham added: "We can learn more quickly than ever before about these species which are sadly in that biodiversity crisis."

Last year saw the presenters catch up on the stories and wildlife characters from Springwatch 2023, as well as embarking on a road trip across the Isle of Bute, Loch Lomond and Glasgow.

"The thing about Springwatch, as ever, is it will be a challenge and a surprise," Packham said in an interview with the BBC.

"Our mission is to bring people new stories from the nest that we follow and the other stories that we bring in, and obviously we'll be delving into the new science – and the only thing that we can guarantee, or that we can't say what it is, is that we will see something that we've not seen before, as that always happens."

He continued: "And we will therefore delve deeply into the new science and we'll come up with new stories for people and, you know, I can't tell you what they'll be, because who knows what will unfold?

"We've got our camera on Corfe Castle peregrines and their nesting opposite the Ravens. So there could be some interplay between those.

"Who knows what that could be, that could be the drama of the series: peregrines versus ravens. And then we'll find out more about both of those species and how they behave."

Springwatch is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

