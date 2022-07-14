The final episode of Ms Marvel was finally released on Disney Plus on Wednesday 13th July 2022 and brought the first season to a close.

The instalment saw Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) face the fight of her life as she tried to save the lives of her friends and do her family proud.

However, there were some major twists for Kamala's superpower origins and also a surprise cameo in the finale.

Here is everything you need to know about the Ms Marvel ending.

**WARNING: Spoilers ahead**

Ms Marvel ending explained

What happened to the Clan Destine?

Travina Springer as Tyesha, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan ©Marvel Studios 2022.

The penultimate episode sees the Clan Destine leader Najma open the portal to her people's home dimension of Noor.

Kamala Khan returns from the past to try and stop Najma, but the Veil of Noor is opened and begins vaporising any who come into contact with it.

Najma then attempts to close the portal and transfers her power to her son Kamran before sacrificing herself to close the portal.

In the aftermath, Kamran hides with Bruno but is found by a United States Department of Damage Control (DODC) drone and Kamran attacks it.

In the finale, Bruno and Kamran are on the run as the DODC searches for Kamran.

Kamala and her friends aid Kamran as he is attacked, but he is eventually allowed to escape and Agent Cleary (Arian Moayed) orders his agents to stand down and fires Agent Deever (Alysia Reiner) for her ruthless approach.

In the aftermath, Kamran leaves the country to seek refuge in Pakistan with Red Dagger/Kareem (Aramis Knight) thanks to Kamala's help.

Kamala Khan origin revealed

Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel/Kamala and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios

The pair went on to find Kamala's great-grandmother Sana but were tracked down by Najma who wanted the bangle. Despite attempts to escape to Pakistan, Aisha was stabbed and killed by Najma.

However, a time-travelling Kamala was able to reunite a young Sana with Hasan after interacting with a dying Aisha.

The finale also revealed that despite using the presence of the interdimensional bangle, Kamala Khan's powers were actually her own and not bestowed on her by it.

Bruno reveals to Kamala that looking at her genetic makeup told him that she is a mutant, with the X-Men: The Animated Series theme tune playing over the revelation.

This is a change from the comics, where Kamala is revealed to be a member of the superpowered race known as the Inhumans.

Similarly in the comics, Kamran is also an Inhuman, but in the series is a Clan Destine.

This revelation suggests more for the future of not just mutants but also the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Where did Captain Marvel AKA Carol Danvers come from?

The Ms Marvel post-credits scene sees Kamala Khan at home when her bangle begins to glow and a surge of energy teleports Kamala out of her bedroom.

In her place, Kamala is replaced by her all-time heroine and greatest idol: Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers, played by Brie Larson.

Looking confused, a puzzled Carol searches around Kamala's room and sees all her posters and artwork. We end on Danvers looking even more puzzled.

We last saw her communicating with Wong and Bruce Banner via a hologram in an end credits scene for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

As with much of the events of the MCU, Carol Danvers is actually off-world dealing with threats in outerspace. So, where has Kamala been sent?

Where will we see Ms Marvel and Captain Marvel next?

Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) Disney/SEAC

Both Ms Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) will return in The Marvels.

The film serves as a sequel to Captain Marvel but sees Danvers fight evil alongside both Khan and other heroes.

One of these heroes is Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), the daughter of Carol's old friend Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) and an agent of SWORD, who was last seen gaining superpowers in WandaVision.

The cinematic outing will also feature returns for Kamala Khan's family and sees Samuel L Jackson reprise his role as Nick Fury.

