Candyman: release date, cast and trailer for “spiritual sequel” to 1992 film

There’s a proud tradition of rebooting iconic horror franchises – with a huge range of slashers having been reworked and reimagined over the years, from The Evil Dead to Halloween.

Advertisement

And the latest film to be remade for the modern era is 1992 cult favourite Candyman, with Get Out and Us director Jordan Peele having written a new version alongside Win Rosenfeld and Nia DaCosta – the latter of whom directs.

As with the original, the new movie concerns a supernatural serial killer who haunts the inhabitants of a Chicago neighbourhood – and fans can expect the same mix of terrifying scares and biting social commentary that made the first film such a hit.

Read on for everything you need to know about Candyman.

Candyman release date

The film will be released on the same day in both the UK and the US: Friday 27th August 2021.

This is significantly later than had originally been planned, with the previous release dates of 12th June 2020, 25th September 2020, and 16th October 2020 all curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Candyman cast

The cast for the new film is led by Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – who intriguingly plays Anthony McCoy, an adult version of the baby from the original Candyman film.

He is joined in the cast by WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris and Fear The Walking Dead‘s Colman Domingo, while Misfits and Utopia star Nathan Stewart-Jarrett also has a key role.

Meanwhile, the role of the Candyman himself has not been recast – so Tony Todd returns to the cast, while Vanessa Estelle Williams also returns as Anthony’s mother Anne-Marie McCoy.

And Chicago Fire star Cassie Kramer plays a reincarnated version of Helen Lyle, the character played by Virginia Madsen in the original film.

Candyman plot

The film is not a remake of the original movie, but is instead billed as a “spiritual sequel”.

It once again concerns the residents of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighbourhood and the terror they face at the hands (or hook) of the eponymous supernatural killer – who appears whenever someone mutters his name five times in a mirror.

Only this time, Cabrini Green is no longer home to a housing project, but instead to luxury flats where a group of upwardly mobile millennials – including visual artist Anthony McCoy – now live.

The official synopsis explains: “With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.”

Director Nia DaCosta wrote on Twitter that “Candyman, at the intersection of white violence and Black pain, is about unwilling martyrs. The people they were, the symbols we turn them into, the monsters we are told they must have been.”

Candyman trailer

The first trailer for the film arrived all the way back in February 2020, reintroducing fans to the grown-up Anthony McCoy as he is drawn into a nasty encounter with the legendary killer… Check it out below.

More recently, Universal released a minute-long featurette teasing a behind the scenes look at the film, which opens with Jordan Peele explaining, “I’ve always been fascinated with Urban Legends” before describing Candyman as “the patron saint of Urban legends”.

You can watch the clip, which also features input from Nia DaCosta, below:

Advertisement

Candyman is released in UK cinemas on Friday 27th August 2021. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our Movies hub for all the latest news.