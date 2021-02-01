Ramy release date – cast, trailer and when acclaimed US comedy airs on Channel 4

Accessibility Links

There's a lot of buzz about Channel 4's latest acquisition.

Ramy Youssef stars in Ramy (Channel 4)

Published:

At long last, one of the most acclaimed comedies currently on television is making its way to the UK.

Ramy is the brainchild of actor and comedian Ramy Youssef, exploring the life of a millennial American Muslim who finds himself torn between the traditions of his faith and the temptations of the modern world.

The comedy-drama has become increasingly prominent over the past year or so, with Ramy Youssef winning a Golden Globe for his performance and Oscar winner Mahershala Ali joining the supporting cast.

Read on for everything you need to know about Ramy.

When is Ramy released on Channel 4?

Ramy will make its long-awaited debut in the UK on Friday 5th Februrary at 11:05pm. The show will also be available to stream on All 4.

What is Ramy about?

Ramy Youssef stars as the eponymous Ramy, a young American Muslim living in New Jersey and trying to balance his modern lifestyle with his traditional faith.

The show follows him on this spiritual journey, introducing the family and friends who are a big part of his day-to-day life, including his mother, father, sister and uncle.

Ramy cast

Ramy Youssef plays the title role, coming from a background in stand-up comedy and known to television fans for his recurring role in the third season of Mr Robot.

Hiam Abass (Succession) and Amr Waked (Wonder Woman 1984) play Ramy’s parents, Maysa and Farouk, while May Calamawy (Moon Knight) plays his sister, Dena.

Mohammed Amer, Laith Nakli and Dave Merheje round out the supporting cast, while two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali joins the team in season two.

Ramy trailer

The show has been around in the US for sometime, so check out this full series trailer courtesy of its original broadcaster, Hulu.

Ramy premieres on Channel 4 on Friday 5th February. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

