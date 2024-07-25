Henry Cavill has a brief appearance in the film during a chaotic montage sequence, which sees Deadpool hop through the multiverse in search of a Wolverine variant who can help him save his ailing world.

The former Superman actor is a major get for Ryan Reynolds's long-delayed sequel, with comic book fans still divided over whether Cavill should have continued in the legendary DC role (Twisters actor David Corenswet has since taken over the gig).

But what is the context behind this shock cameo, and does it mean anything for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

More like this

Read on for information and theories, as well as a guide to the other fan-favourite Wolverine variants highlighted in the film.

Deadpool & Wolverine's shock Henry Cavill cameo explained

Henry Cavill. Cindy Ord/WireImage

As Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) traverses the multiverse in search of a Wolverine variant that fits his needs, he finds one very promising contender.

From behind, the 'Merc with a Mouth' slowly approaches the figure, who is wearing a white vest synonymous with Hugh Jackman's incarnation and is preoccupied with repairs to his motorbike.

But when Wade Wilson finally reaches this version of Logan, he is shocked to discover that it is not Hugh Jackman in the costume, but Henry Cavill!

Unsurprisingly, Deadpool is quick to gush over the fan-favourite star, promising that Marvel will treat him better than his previous employer – a nod to his messy Superman exit – but Cavill's Wolverine isn't having any of it.

He easily sends Deadpool packing with brute force, and does not reappear in the film.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is Henry Cavill playing Wolverine in the MCU?

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine. Marvel Studios

Following Henry Cavill's abrupt departure from the DC Extended Universe, his supporters have called for Marvel to snap him up for a prominent role in its competing franchise.

Hence, this appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine is sure to go down a storm with fans, but they should keep in mind that it doesn't necessarily mean anything for the future of the MCU.

Rather, this could very well be the last time we see Cavill's Wolverine.

A good comparison would be John Krasinski's surprise appearance in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, where he played Reed Richards, aka Mr Fantastic, in an alternate reality scene.

This stunt casting was made in response to fans demanding that Krasinski and his real-life wife Emily Blunt join the MCU as Mr Fantastic and the Invisible Woman (aka Sue Storm).

Having satiated desires to see Krasinski don the suit, Marvel Studios ultimately went in a different direction for its upcoming Fantastic Four movie – casting The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal as Mr Fantastic instead.

We suspect a similar thing may be going on here. Cavill is the choice of some fans to take over Wolverine after Jackman retires (again), but Kevin Feige will likely want to take the character in a direction of his own choosing.

Wolverine variants montage explained

Mark Ruffalo plays Hulk in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Marvel/Disney

Although Cavill is sure to get the most attention, he isn't the only noteworthy Wolverine variant to appear in this sequence. Here's a brief overview of the others.

First appearance Wolverine : A version based on Wolverine's debut in The Incredible Hulk #180/181, who is fighting the enormous green rage monster just as he did in that original comic. Alas, Hulk is only seen from behind, so there's no cameo from Mark Ruffalo. If you like this, check out the animated film Hulk vs Wolverine for more.

: A version based on Wolverine's debut in The Incredible Hulk #180/181, who is fighting the enormous green rage monster just as he did in that original comic. Alas, Hulk is only seen from behind, so there's no cameo from Mark Ruffalo. If you like this, check out the animated film Hulk vs Wolverine for more. Age of Apocalypse Wolverine: An unkempt Wolverine variant inspired by the 1990s comic book event Age of Apocalypse, in which Professor X's son David Haller (aka Legion) travels back in time and inadvertently kills his father. This allows the powerful villain known as Apocalypse to conquer the Earth.

An unkempt Wolverine variant inspired by the 1990s comic book event Age of Apocalypse, in which Professor X's son David Haller (aka Legion) travels back in time and inadvertently kills his father. This allows the powerful villain known as Apocalypse to conquer the Earth. Patch Wolverine: A variant of Wolverine who wears an eyepatch and is known to frequent the casinos of Madripoor – a dangerous place that made its MCU debut in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Logan first used the Patch alias in the 1980s, and it has recurred in the pages of X-Men comics ever since.

A variant of Wolverine who wears an eyepatch and is known to frequent the casinos of Madripoor – a dangerous place that made its MCU debut in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Logan first used the Patch alias in the 1980s, and it has recurred in the pages of X-Men comics ever since. Old Man Logan: While 2017's Logan movie was an interpretation of the acclaimed Old Man Logan storyline, this sequence sees a more direct translation from comic book panel to screen – complete with cowboy hat.

While 2017's Logan movie was an interpretation of the acclaimed Old Man Logan storyline, this sequence sees a more direct translation from comic book panel to screen – complete with cowboy hat. "Short king" (comic accurate) Wolverine: This inclusion appeases fans who have long argued that Hugh Jackman (6ft 2in) is too tall to play the canonically short Logan (5ft 3in). The film digitally imposes Jackman's face on a much smaller body and, admittedly, it does look a little daft.

Why did Henry Cavill lose Superman?

Henry Cavill stars in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Warner Bros.

It's unclear exactly what went on behind the scenes regarding Cavill's Superman exit, but there appears to have been some confusion or miscommunication between the actor, Warner Bros execs and Dwayne Johnson.

The two movie stars collaborated on Black Adam in 2022, which Johnson repeatedly promised would change the hierarchy of power in the DC universe, but ultimately fell flat with critics and at the box office.

For that reason, a cameo from Cavill in the post-credits scene – designed to tease a Black Adam sequel featuring Superman – ultimately went nowhere, with Warner Bros execs handing the DC keys to James Gunn to pursue entirely different plans.

While the cameo was pitched as Cavill's grand return to the role of Superman, perhaps kicking off a new golden era for the character, it was instead his last appearance in the cape.

In December 2022, the actor said (via Instagram): "I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.

"The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that."

Cavill's fans have protested the decision to replace him with Pearl star David Corenswet, feeling that he was treated unfairly – a sentiment echoed by Deadpool himself in the cameo scene.

Reynolds's ever-chatty antihero promises that Marvel would show him more respect, but it's as yet unclear whether the studio is actually considering Cavill for a long-term role in their franchise.

On moving away from Cavill's take on Clark Kent for the upcoming Superman film, Gunn said: "For me, it's about, who do I want to cast as Superman, and who do the filmmakers we have want to cast? And for me, for this story, it isn't Henry.

"I like Henry, I think he's a great guy. I think he's getting [messed] around by a lot of people, including the former regime at this company. But this Superman is not Henry, for a number of reasons."

Deadpool & Wolverine is out now in cinemas.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.