Vanessa Kirby has been cast as Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman, with Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn playing Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, who is also Sue's brother.

Completing the quartet is The Bear actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who will play Ben Grimm, a space pilot who goes by 'The Thing' after he is transformed into a rock-skinned mutant.

The announcement from Marvel Studios came by way of a comic-style illustration of the big-screen Fantastic Four.

It wasn't all good news for fans of Marvel's First Family, however – with the cast announcement also came the news that the release date of The Fantastic Four has been pushed back by more than two months.

Previously slated for release on 2nd May 2025, the film will now hit cinemas on 25th July 2025.

Further casting for the film, which will be helmed by WandaVision director Matt Shakman, is yet to be confirmed, with much fan speculation that Dr Doom, traditionally portrayed as the Fantastic Four's greatest nemesis, could be about to make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Fantastic Four will form part of Phase Six of the MCU, alongside Thunderbolts – which has swapped release dates with the former film and will now make its debut on 2nd May 2025 – as well as Blade (scheduled for 7th November 2025) and two Avengers movies, currently scheduled for 1st May 2026 and 7th May 2027.

