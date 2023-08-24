Those films starred future Captain America Chris Evans alongside Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba and Michael Chiklis. Now, Story says he's excited to see the latest interpretation of the iconic comic book characters.

“One of the things that is so fun for me is that I was – before I made the movies and afterwards – a really big comic book fan," he told RadioTimes.com during an exclusive interview to promote his new horror-comedy film The Blackening.

"And, you know in the hands of Kevin Feige – who was on my projects in the beginning as well – he's just such a master at what he's been able to create with filmmakers, that I always just look for it.

"You know, I'm just so interested in what they do next. And I can't wait to see this new batch of films. It's gonna be fun!”

Story's new film arrives in UK cinemas this weekend and tells the story of a group of friends who find themselves trapped with a crazed killer after going away for a weekend to a cabin in the woods.

The film is adapted by Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins from a short film of the same name, and Story revealed he was convinced it should be his new project as soon as he read the script.

"I remember reading it, and just laughed the entire time," he said. "But not just laughed, I also knew that behind every laugh or behind every situation it was just this smart kind of POV.

"And so I just kind of raised my hand and said 'I'd love to direct it'. Because, to be perfectly honest, I was looking for something kind of contained that I could do.

"But, at the same time, I've learned in my career that when something hits you and inspires you and makes you laugh and you see the movie, then you should make it."

