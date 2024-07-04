The actor, dressed as Deadpool, had his back to the camera as he stared into a forest, much like Swift on her album cover. He even added Swift’s song to the Instagram post.

Fans have long speculated that Swift could be in the film, with some suggesting she might portray the comic book character Dazzler.

The rumours date all the way back to September 2022, when fans noticed that the Deadpool & Wolverine announcement trailer was shot in the same house where the singer filmed her self-directed All Too Well music video.

Speculation was fuelled further last October when Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were spotted attending one of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL games.

They were also seen with the film’s director, Shawn Levy, as well as Swift, who was supporting her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Of course, Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively have been friends with Swift for many years, while Levy and the singer go way back, too, with the directer even appearing in her All Too Well music video, and so their presence at the game may have no further significance.

Wondering whether Swift will be in Deadpool & Wolverine? Read on for everything we know so far.

Will Taylor Swift be in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Deadpool & Wolverine. Marvel Studios/YouTube

Sorry, Swifties! Entertainment Weekly recently reported that Swift doesn’t make a cameo in the film.

However, neither Swift, Reynolds, nor Levy have officially confirmed or denied the possibility of her cameo.

Levy told EW back in April: "I regret that I was not quicker to shut it down the first time, so I'm going to default to my very true situation, which is as much as we love each other, the fear of death is so intense in me regarding Ryan and how he desperately wants to avoid talking about all of these proliferating rumours."

In May, Jackman, Levy and Reynolds were asked about the rumour in an interview with Fandango.

When the interviewer presumed the trio would lie about Swift’s possible involvement, Levy responded: "I think we’re gonna go with avoidance, rather than dishonesty."

Reynolds added: "Straight up dishonesty isn’t in the cards right now," before explaining: "Movies like this, there’s so much speculation about so many people that might end up in the film."

He continued: "I saw one that was convinced Elvis was in the movie. Anything can happen and that’s sort of what I love about this universe. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool."

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on 26th July 2024.

