During the trailer, we saw more of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), which we got to know all too well in Loki, met Macfadyen's Paradox (who also has links to Loki), and saw Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) officially heralded as "Marvel Jesus" as he makes his way into the MCU.

So, if you're a little confused by the references, here's what you need to know about how Deadpool 3 is connected to Loki.

How is Deadpool 3 connected to Loki?

The TVA

For the uninitiated, this is the first time Deadpool has officially made an appearance in the MCU – and the very meta trailer makes it clear that he's messing with it somehow.

More like this

He even tells Paradox at one point: "Your little cinematic universe is about to change forever," before referring to himself as "the Messiah".

Tom Hiddleston in Loki season 2. Disney Plus

Presumably, that has something to do with the fact that the TVA come knocking.

Fans will remember from Loki that the TVA is in charge of "pruning" any temporal anomalies in the MCU.

By the end of Loki season 2 though, Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief had destroyed the Temporal Loom at the heart of the TVA, sacrificing his life as he knows it to save the branched timelines.

By the end of Loki, it also seemed that the TVA had a new purpose – to track Kang variants. However, after Marvel cut ties with Kang actor Jonathan Majors, it's unclear if this will change.

In the Deadpool 3 trailer, agents from the TVA knock on Wade Wilson's door on his birthday. It's unclear exactly what they want, but they do take him to see Paradox.

Paradox

Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox in Deadpool and Wolverine. Marvel Studios

Succession star Macfadyen will play Paradox, a comic book character who makes his first MCU appearance in Deadpool and Wolverine.

In Deadpool 3, Paradox appears to be Deadpool's TVA liaison – much like Morbius was for Loki. It seems he'll guide Deadpool into the MCU, as he shows him clips of the Avengers and promises he'll have the chance to be a "hero among heroes".

In the comic books, Paradox is the presiding judge at She-Hulk's trial alongside Mobius and Ouroboros (who both appeared in Loki, played by Owen Wilson and Ke Huy Quan). Paradox meets his demise soon after the trial.

We're expecting Paradox to be a little different in Deadpool compared to the comic books, but it will be interesting to see if we end up with any unexpected cameos from Loki stars.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on Friday 26th July. You can watch Deadpool and Deadpool 2 on Disney Plus. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.