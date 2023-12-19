Following the verdict, a spokesperson for Marvel confirmed to Forbes that the studio will not be working with Majors in future.

The actor most recently played Kang and a variant of the character, Victor Timely, in season 2 of Loki, but will no longer be appearing as the character moving forward.

Marvel's decision follows Majors's reported removal from other projects, including The Man in My Basement (a film adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel) and an as-yet-unannounced Otis Redding biopic.

He was also previously dropped by his management company Entertainment 360 and publicist The Lede Company, while his ad campaigns for the Texas Rangers MLB team and the US Army were pulled.

In a statement after the verdict, Majors's lawyer said he "still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name".

Will Marvel recast Kang the Conqueror?

It has not yet been confirmed as to whether the role of Kang the Conqueror will be recast.

Marvel has recast roles in the past but these recasts have been for different reasons, including creative and financial disputes – never over a legal issue.

Prominent recasts have included Don Cheadle replacing Terrence Howard as James 'Rhodey' Rhodes and Mark Ruffalo taking over as Bruce Banner after Edward Norton's portrayal in The Incredible Hulk.

Marvel could go a different way entirely, however, and change its plans for the villain. Currently, it appears that the future of the MCU rests heavily on the character but these plans could be redeveloped, with future films focusing on an entirely different villain.

What will happen with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty?

If Marvel does redevelop its plans to take the focus away from Kang, one of the biggest changes will presumably have to be to 2026 feature Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the film, which is being worked on by Loki creator Michael Waldron, is now being referred to as "Avengers 5", which might suggest this is the way Marvel plans to go.

The film is currently still being written and there is no director attached at the moment.

Will Doctor Doom replace Kang as the MCU's next villain?

There's always the possibility that the MCU will move away from Kang entirely, with a potential outcome being a focus on Doctor Doom as an overarching villain.

Rumours have been rife that the villain will join the MCU in The Fantastic Four, which is set to be released in 2025.

As for who could play the character, there are also plenty of rumours – from former MCU actor Mads Mikkelsen to Ralph Fiennes.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed yet so we'll have to wait and see but we'll keep this page updated with any new information.

