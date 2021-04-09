Phoebe Waller-Bridge to star in Indiana Jones 5 opposite Harrison Ford

Indiana Jones 5 has reportedly cast Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge opposite Harrison Ford.

The film sequel – which is aiming to begin production this summer – will be directed by James Mangold (Logan), replacing Steven Spielberg who helmed the first four films in the franchise.

Waller-Bridge will play a yet-to-be-disclosed role in the film, Deadline reports.

Indiana Jones 5 will mark the star’s second collaboration with LucasFilm, with Waller-Bridge having previously voiced L3-37 in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story – another film spin-off inspired by a Harrison Ford character.

Having seen enormous critical and awards success with her two-series comedy drama Fleabag, Waller-Bridge also serves as executive producer on Killing Eve and was also head writer on that show’s first season. She is also set to reunite with her Solo co-star Donald Glover on the upcoming Amazon series Mr and Mrs Smith.

Set for a July 2022 release, Indiana Jones 5 will see Steven Spielberg serve as producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with franchise composer John Williams also set to return.

The last Indiana Jones movie was 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, itself a long-delayed sequel to the original trilogy: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989).

The films star Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, a fedora-sporting, whip-cracking adventurer and professor of archaeology.

