The film has so far received rather mixed reviews, but our own four-star verdict called it an "apt final journey" for the popular character, comparing it favourably with the extremely divisive Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which was released back in 2008.

Another Indiana Jones film arrives in UK cinemas this week – with Harrison Ford set to star as the intrepid archaeologist for what he promises will be the last time .

Logan director James Mangold takes the reigns from Steven Spielberg for this instalment, and as in every other film in the franchise, the cast for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sees Ford joined by a number of talented supporting actors.

This includes both those new to the franchise such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen, and some recognisable faces from the previous movies – read on for everything you need to know about the cast.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Harrison Ford plays Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford plays Indiana Jones.

Who is Indiana Jones? The world-renowned globe-trotting archaeologist and college professor, who has become one of the most iconic characters in fiction.

What else has Harrison Ford been in? One of the most successful movie stars of all time, Ford is best known for his roles as Indy and as Han Solo, whom he played in the original Star Wars trilogy and 2015 sequel The Force Awakens.

Other key credits include Rick Deckard in Blade Runner and its sequel Blade Runner 2049, Jack Ryan in the spy thrillers Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger, and roles in American Graffiti, The Conversation, Witness, The Mosquito Coast, The Fugitive, The Devil's Own, Air Force One and What Lies Beneath. He's recently been seen on the small screen in the Yellowstone spin-off 1923 and the Apple TV+ comedy Shrinking.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays Helena Shaw

Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays Helena Shaw. Disney

Who is Helena Shaw? Jones's goddaughter, who approaches him towards the start of the film claiming she know the whereabouts of the titular dial – even though she may have ulterior motives.

What else has Phoebe Waller-Bridge been in? Waller-Bridge is best known as the creator and star of Fleabag and Crashing, while other acting credits include Broadchurch season 2, Goodbye Christopher Robin, and voicing the droid L3-37 in Solo: A Star Wars Story. As a writer, she helmed the first season of Killing Eve and was a co-screenwriter on the most recent James Bond flick No Time to Die.

Mads Mikkelsen plays Jürgen Voller

Mads Mikkelsen plays Jürgen Voller. Disney

Who is Jürgen Voller? A former Nazi, who now goes under an assumed identity and has been hired by NASA – but still harbours evil ambitions that set him on a collision course with Indy.

What else has Mads Mikkelsen been in? Mikkelsen has become something of a specialist when it comes to portraying villainous characters – with highlights including Le Chiffre in Casino Royale, Dr. Hannibal Lecter in the Hannibal TV series, Kaecilius in Doctor Strange and Gellert Grindelwald in the third Fantastic Beasts film. He has also appeared in many acclaimed films in his homeland Denmark, including A Royal Affair, The Hunt, Another Round and the first two films of Nicolas Winding Refn's Pusher trilogy.

Antonio Banderas plays Renaldo

Antonio Banderas plays Renaldo.

Who is Renaldo? An old friend of Indy's who is a boat captain and comes in handy during his latest mission.

What else has Antonio Banderas been in? Banderas is known for appearing in both European arthouse movies, including several directed by regular collaborator Pedro Almodovar, and major Hollywood blockbusters, with his most notable credits including Philadelphia, Interview with the Vampire, The Mask of Zorro, Spy Kids, and voicing Puss in Boots in the Shrek films and spin-offs.

John Rhys-Davies plays Sallah

John Rhys-Davies plays Sallah. YouTube/Lucasfilm

Who is Sallah? An Egyptian excavator and Jones's old friend, who previously helped him find the Ark of the Covenant in 1936 and the Holy Grail in 1938.

What else has John Rhys-Davies been in? Aside from Sallah, Rhys-Davies is probably best known for playing Gimli in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy, while other film credits include Bond flick The Living Daylights, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, and Aquaman.

Toby Jones plays Basil Shaw

Toby Jones as Basil Shaw Disney/LucasFilm

Who is Basil Shaw? An ally of Jones from his World War II days and Helena's father, Basil was obsessed with the Dial of Destiny – perhaps to his own detriment.

What else has Toby Jones been in? A prolific character actor on stage and screen, Jones is known for his roles as Lance Stater in Detectorists, Claudius Templesmith in The Hunger Games, Arnim Zola in the MCU, and for appearing in films such as Infamous, Frost/Nixon, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, My Week with Marilyn, Berberian Sound Studio, Dad's Army, and Empire of Light. He also voiced house elf Dobby in the Harry Potter films and played Alfred Hitchcock in the HBO film The Girl.

Boyd Holbrook plays Klaber

Boyd Holbrook plays Klaber.

Who is Klaber? Voller's nefarious right-hand man, who is fiercely loyal to his boss.

What else has Boyd Holbrook been in? Holbrook played DEA agent Steve Murphy in the first two series of Narcos and currently stars as Corinthian in The Sandman, while film credits include key roles in Logan, The Predator and Vengeance.

The cast for the film also includes: Ethann Isidore as Teddy Kumar, Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident) as Mason, Thomas Kretschmann (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) as Colonel Weber, Olivier Richters (The King's Man) as Hauke and Mark Killeen (Game of Thrones) one of Voller's henchmen.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now showing in UK cinemas. Visit our Film hub for the latest news and features, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.