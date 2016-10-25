Speaking to Collider, Koepp said the original Star Wars director has not been consulted about the story for the upcoming film: “He’s not, to my knowledge. I’ve had no contact with him.”

Hopefully that means the next Indy outing, Indiana Jones and the *add adjective/ archaeological object here*, will be more like Star Wars: The Force Awakens (a film where Lucas curbed his creative input) and less like Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (a film in which Lucas gave us Jar Jar Binks getting his tongue tasered numb).

And when asked how the script was coming along for the next Indiana Jones (hoping to be filmed late 2017) Koepp said: “I’m deeply immersed as we speak. All I can say is that there’s lots of aliens and Indy dies at the end [laughs]. Lots of hiding in lead-lined refrigerators, aliens, and he dies. Should go over very well.”

Feel the room, Koepp. That's really really not funny.