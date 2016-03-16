The new movie is yet to be given a title (suggestions in the comments box below, please) but we do have a date: it's slated to hit cinemas on 18th July 2019.

"Indiana Jones is one of the greatest heroes in cinematic history, and we can’t wait to bring him back to the screen in 2019,” said Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn. "It’s rare to have such a perfect combination of director, producers, actor and role, and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this adventure with Harrison and Steven."

Disney first acquired the rights to the Indiana Jones franchise when it purchased LucasFilm in 2013 in a multi-billion dollar deal, prompting rumours that a fifth film was in the works alongside the studio's Star Wars: Episode VII – a film which went on to top box offices around the world.

More like this

Advertisement

Reports had been circulating that Disney was poised to replace 73-year-old Ford – who first introduced the explorer in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark – and reboot the franchise, but this announcement makes it clear the Han Solo actor is still taking centre stage.