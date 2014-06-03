Reports suggest it could be a reboot - perhaps taking the story back to the early years - and it's thought the actor cast would need to sign a three year contract.

It's been six years since the last instalment, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Perhaps Ford returning to the Star Wars franchise would make two more films difficult and so execs are looking elsewhere?

Here we ponder the actors that could take on the legendary role...

Robert Pattinson

News of a new Indiana Jones puts Robert Pattinson high up on the rumour mill. Pattinson's probably best-known for playing vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight series. But lose the deathly pale hue of the vampire, keep the floppy hair and chuck on a jacket with some professor-esque patches and it could work. Girls love him too, a necessity for smooth-talking Indy.

Channing Tatum

If there's a snake pit to be tackled or a boulder to be escaped from, someone with Channing's build would be high on my list. While the Jump Street films may be a bit goofy, Tatum kicked butt in White House Down saving the President from terrorists. Swap those machine guns for a whip, those smiles for sneers and he'll be ready for action.

Chris Pine

Pine has played Jack Ryan, a role previously held by Mr Ford, so he seems the ideal suitor to follow on as Indy. Given the alien-themed plot of the last film, Pine's experience flying space ships from Star Trek may come in handy along the line, too.

Tom Hiddleston

So Hiddleston's totally nailed the bad guy thing in the Thor films as Loki. Let's have him in the good cop role as Indiana. It'd be nice to see him in more 'regular' clothes - ie. Indy's classic undone shirt and hat combo. Hiddleston is pretty good at languages, which could come in handy for the intrepid artefact hunter, too.

Sam Claflin

The Hunger Games star Sam Claflin proved he's got the physique to run around chasing bad guys when he took on the role of Finnick Odair. The spear-wielding hunk saved old ladies, caught fish and protected Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss. If he can survive being part of a game designed to kill you twice, he can uncover lost national treasure, right?

Chris Hemsworth

Horse riding? Check. He mastered that in Snow White and the Huntsman. Brute strength? Tick. Achieved in Thor. Albeit with a little help from a hammer, but Indy has a whip and a gun. High-speed driving? Done. Hemsworth starred in Rush and there's always some sort of getaway driving that needs to be done. Is this convincing anyone else?

Michael Fassbender

Fassbender appears to be the man of the moment with Frank and X-Men: Days of Future Past arriving in cinemas in quick succession. The actor has revealed a handy little talent in being able to produce many soundbites, such as bird calls and car noises, which I can totally see being used when Indy needs to get himself out of a sticky spot. Maybe he's even got one that could charm snakes out of his way...