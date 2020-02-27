Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold, whose previous projects include the Wolverine blockbuster Logan, is currently slated to take over from Spielberg.

Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks (Getty Images) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for National Board of Review

The film was first announced back in 2016, but has been pushed back several times and seen the departure of screenwriter David Koepp (he's been replaced by Jonathan Kasdan, whose father Lawrence penned Raiders of the Lost Ark).

The franchise's titular, whip-cracking hero is also expected to return, following Harrison Ford's various public comments about reprising the role in a fifth film.

The fourth film, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, was released in 2008, and introduced Mutt Williams (played by Shia LaBeouf), Indy's teenage 'greaser' son. LaBeouf will not be reprising the role.

Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to hit theatres on 9th July 2021