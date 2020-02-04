A fifth film in the series has been in the works for several years now, currently scheduled for release on 9th July 2021.

Fans had speculated whether the film would be a reboot, with Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Taron Egerton (Rocketman) among the names suggested to play a younger Indiana Jones, but these rumours have been debunked by producer Kathleen Kennedy.

Speaking to BBC News on the 2020 BAFTA red carpet, she explained the status of the upcoming feature.

"We're working away getting the script where we want it to be and then we'll be ready to go. Harrison Ford will be involved. It's not a reboot, it's a continuation."

When asked whether Ford, 77, is "up for" returning to the action-packed role, she assuredly said: "He can't wait, he absolutely is."

The veteran actor recently made a fleeting cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as Han Solo, another of his most iconic roles.

His next film, The Call of the Wild, hits UK cinemas on Wednesday 19th February and is an adaptation of the adventure story published in 1903.

Indiana Jones 5 is set to be released in theatres on 9th July 2021.