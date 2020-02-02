Well, we'll soon find out. Throughout the ceremony, we'll be updating the below list as and when winners are announced, but beware - if you're watching the BAFTAs on TV there's a bit of a time delay, so the results here will initially include more winners than you'll see on BBC One. Yep, even awards shows have spoilers nowadays.

Best Film

WINNER: 1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding British Film

Bait

For Sama

WINNER: 1917

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

WINNER: Bait - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

For Sama - Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Maiden - Alex Holmes

Only You - Harry Wootliff

Retablo - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio

Film Not In The English Language

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain And Glory

WINNER: Parasite

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

Documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

WINNER: For Sama

The Great Hack

Animated Film

Frozen 2

WINNER: Klaus

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

Director

WINNER: Sam Mendes - 1917

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Todd Phillips - Joker

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Bong Joon-Ho - Parasite

Original Screenplay

Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Knives Out - Rian Johnson

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

WINNER: Parasite - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-Ho

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman - Steven Zaillian

WINNER: Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi

Joker - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women - Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes - Anthony Mccarten

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley - Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

WINNER: Renée Zellweger - Judy

Leading Actor

Leonardo Dicaprio - Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Supporting Actress

WINNER: Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Margot Robbie - Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

WINNER: Brad Pitt - Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Original Score

1917 - Thomas Newman

Jojo Rabbit - Rabbit Michael Giacchino

WINNER: Joker - Hildur Guđnadóttir

Little Women - Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker - John Williams

Casting

Joker - Shayna Markowitz

Marriage Story - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood - Victoria Thomas

The Personal History Of David Copperfield - Sarah Crowe

The Two Popes - Nina Gold

Cinematography

WINNER: 1917 - Roger Deakins

The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto

Joker - Lawrence Sher

Le Mans ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke

Editing

The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles

Joker - Jeff Groth

WINNER: Le Mans ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael Mccusker

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood - Fred Raskin

Production Design

WINNER: 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

The Irishman - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

Joker - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

Costume Design

The Irishman - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

Jojo Rabbit - Mayes C. Rubeo

Judy - Jany Temime

WINNER: Little Women - Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood - Arianne Phillips

Make Up & Hair

1917 - Naomi Donne

WINNER: Bombshell - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

Joker - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

Judy - Jeremy Woodhead

Rocketman - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

Sound

WINNER: 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

Joker - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Le Mans ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

Rocketman - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

Special Visual Effects

WINNER: 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

Avengers: Endgame - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

The Irishman - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

The Lion King - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

British Short Animation

WINNER: Grandad Was A Romantic - Maryam Mohajer

In Her Boots - Kathrin Steinbacher

The Magic Boat - Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel

British Short Film

Azaar - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

Goldfish - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

Kamali - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

WINNER: Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

The Trap - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald

Rising Star Award

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr

WINNER: Michael Ward

The BAFTA Film Awards take place on Sunday 2nd February 2020, and air from 9pm on BBC One