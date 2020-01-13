Parasite film’s UK release date: When is Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar nominated film out?

One of the big winners when it came to Oscar nominations this year was Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, with the South Korean film notching six nominations including a nod in the coveted Best Picture category.

If you’re intrigued and wondering whether you’ve missed the chance to see it then don’t worry – despite having been released in several territories, the film has not had a theatrical release in the UK just yet.

But a release for the film is on the way… so here’s everything you need to know about Parasite.

When is Parasite released in UK cinemas?

The film will make it to cinemas in the UK on Friday 7th February 2020 – just two days before we find out if it has translated any of its Oscar nominations into wins at the 2020 ceremony.

What is Parasite about?

Billed as a psychological thriller, a dark comedy and a class satire, Parasite almost defies genre.

It focuses on the Kim family, who are unemployed and residing in a squalid basement, and their interactions with a much more wealthy family, the Parks.

After one of the Kim children enters into the employment of the Park family as a tutor, the rest of his family begin to follow him in infiltrating the Parks’ home, with unexpected consequences.

To say any more would be to risk spoilers – but let’s just say that things take one or two twists and turns…

Is Parasite in English or subtitled?

It is not – the dialogue in the film is all in Korean, with English subtitles provided for its UK release.

But don’t let that put you off. As Bong Joon-ho himself said upon accepting an award at the Golden Globes, “Once you overcome the 1-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”

What else has Bong Joon-ho directed?

Bong Joon-ho has directed films in both Korean and English, including the 2017 Netflix movie Okja, and blockbuster Snowpiercer, which boasted a starry cast including Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton.

His earlier Korean language films include the monster film The Host, the drama film Mother and crime flick Memories of Murder.

What awards has Parasite won?

Shortly after its premiere at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Parasite won the prestigious Palme D’Or – the highest honour at the iconic event.

It has also won a number of awards for Best International Film, including its success at the Golden Globes, while its six Oscar nominations could well be translated into more honours.

Is there a trailer?