The 2020 Oscars are here, and with one of the tightest Best Picture races in years this is bound to be an Academy Awards to remember. But who will triumph at cinema's biggest awards ceremony?

Advertisement

Will 1917 follow on from its BAFTA dominance to take the top prizes, or can Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood sneak away with the crown? Are Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger a lock for Best Actor and Actress, or could there be a major upset?