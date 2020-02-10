Oscars 2020 winners | Full list of results from Parasite to Joker
Who won at the 2020 Academy Awards? Fill list of Oscar nominees and winners updated on the night
The 2020 Oscars are here, and with one of the tightest Best Picture races in years this is bound to be an Academy Awards to remember. But who will triumph at cinema's biggest awards ceremony?
Will 1917 follow on from its BAFTA dominance to take the top prizes, or can Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood sneak away with the crown? Are Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger a lock for Best Actor and Actress, or could there be a major upset?
And will it be a big night for South Korean thriller Parasite, a critics' favourite that could break through the subtitles barrier to take home some silverware?
All will be revealed during the televised 92nd Academy Awards, which starts at 8:00pm Eastern Time Sunday 9th February (aka midnight British Summer Time on Monday 10th February) - and we'll be updating our list of winners throughout the ceremony, so be sure to check back throughout the night to see how this year's results are panning out.
BEST PICTURE
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- JoJo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
- WINNER: Parasite
BEST DIRECTOR
- Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
- Todd Phillips - Joker
- Sam Mendes - 1917
- Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
- WINNER: Bong Joon-ho - Parasite
BEST ACTOR
- Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
- Leonardo Di Caprio - Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
- Adam Driver - Marriage Story
- WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
- Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
BEST ACTRESS
- Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
- Charlize Theron - Bombshell
- WINNER: Renée Zellweger - Judy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
- Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
- Al Pacino - The Irishman
- Joe Pesci - The Irishman
- WINNER: Brad Pitt - Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
- WINNER: Laura Dern - Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson - JoJo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh - Little Women
- Margot Robbie - Bombshell
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Rian Johnson - Knives Out
- Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story
- Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns - 1917
- Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- WINNER: Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Won - Parasite
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- Steven Zaillian - The Irishman
- WINNER: Taika Waititi - JoJo Rabbit
- Todd Phillips and Scott Silver - Joker
- Greta Gerwig - Little Women
- Anthony McCarten - The Two Popes
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
- How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- WINNER: Toy Story 4
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
- Corpus Christi (Poland)
- Honeyland (North Macedonia)
- Les Miserables (France)
- Pain and Glory (Spain)
- WINNER: Parasite (South Korea)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
- WINNER: 1917
- Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- WINNER: Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
- I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4
- WINNER: (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman
- I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough
- Into The Unknown - Frozen 2
- Stand Up - Harriet
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- The Irishman
- JoJo Rabbit
- Joker
- WINNER: Little Women
- Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
- WINNER: American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY
- In The Absence
- WINNER: Learning To Skateboard In a Warzone If You're a Girl
- Life Overtakes Me
- St Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
- Dcera
- WINNER: Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- WINNER: The Neighbour's Window
- Saria
- A Sister
BEST EDITING
- WINNER: Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Joker
- JoJo Rabbit
- Parasite
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- The Irishman
- JoJo Rabbit
- 1917
- WINNER: Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
- Parasite
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
- WINNER: Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
BEST SOUND EDITING
- WINNER: Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST SOUND MIXING
- Ad Astra
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- WINNER: 1917
- Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- WINNER: 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
When is the Oscars 2020 in the UK?
