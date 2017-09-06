In an interview, writer Koepp – who also penned Spider-Man and Jurassic Park – confirmed the news regarding LaBeouf.

"Harrison plays Indiana Jones, that I can certainly say,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “And the Shia LaBeouf character is not in the film.”

Ouch.

More like this

It's perhaps not too surprising that LaBeouf got rather short shrift from Koepp. During an interview in 2010, the former Transformers actor said that Ford "wasn't happy" with Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and suggested that Spielberg had "dropped the ball" on the film.

Anyway, Koepp elaborated on what we can expect on the fifth Indie outing, adding that they were "plugging away" at the movie.

"In terms of when we would start, I think that’s up to Mr. Spielberg and Mr. Ford,” he said, adding that the plot would involve the characters looking for a "precious artefact" during the film.

Advertisement

"I know we’ve got a script we’re mostly happy with," he continued. "Work will be endless, of course, and ongoing, and Steven just finished shooting The Post …. If the stars align, hopefully it’ll be his next film."