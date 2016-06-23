"Right now, we're focused on a reboot, or a continuum and then a reboot of some sort," Iger said. "We'll bring him [Harrison Ford] back, then we have to figure out what comes next. That's what I mean. It's not really a reboot, it's a boot – a reboot. I don't know."

Backing himself into a corner, he admitted he had had "discussions about what the direction is" after Ford stars in Indiana Jones 5 – and he was using the Star Wars universe as a model.

"I don't think it reaches the scale of the universe of Star Wars, but I see making more," he said. "It won't be just a one-off."

Director Steven Spielberg has already confirmed that he won't kill off Indy at the end of the fifth film, and added recently that he was more than confident that Ford would be able to pull off whatever the script threw at him.

“As Harrison matures so does his character and yet he did so many of his own stunts in The Force Awakens,” Spielberg told the New York Daily News.

“He keeps himself in such brilliant physical shape that I don’t believe when 2018 comes around, which is when I’m slated to direct the fifth instalment coming out in 2019, I think Harrison is going to be able do a lot of what the script is asking him to do."