Who is WandaVision’s big secret cameo? All the theories explained

It seems fair to say that Marvel’s first Disney+ series has been full of surprises. Ever since WandaVision debuted its strange sitcom-themed episodes, fans have been shocked by the twists and turns, desperately trying to work out what comes next and theorising at why Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s ex-Avengers have ended up in Westview.

And apparently the big moments will just keep coming. In a conversation with TVLine, Olsen dropped an intriguing tidbit when asked whether any huge cameos (in the vein of Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker appearance in the Mandalorian) were coming, which she was surprised hadn’t leaked.

Her answer? A resounding “yes” – with Olsen adding that she was “really excited” for viewers to see what was coming next.

Previously, co-star Bettany appeared to tease a similar scenario, suggesting a big actor was coming who he’d been particularly excited to work with.

“I would also say that…so many things get leaked, and people find out about certain things, but there’s this thing that’s been kept completely under wraps that happens,” Bettany told Lights, Camera, Barstool.

“And I work with this actor that I have always wanted to work with, and we have fireworks together. The scenes are great, and I think people will be really excited. I’ve always wanted to work with this guy and the scenes are pretty intense.”

Predictably, these comments have sparked a frenzy of online speculation, with plenty of fans trying to work out who could be in the frame to return. But who is the Luke Skywalker of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Who could fit into WandaVision’s storyline, and why would they be introduced?

We lay out some of our own theories below.

(A) Quicksilver

Let’s get this one out of the way first. For a long time, it’s been rumoured that one or both movie Quicksilvers – AKA Pietro and Peter Maximoff, played in different film franchises by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Evan Peters – will be appearing in WandaVision, either as a revived version of Wanda’s screen brother (as in Taylor-Johnson’s case) or a parallel version (as with X-Men’s Peters).

At this point, the rumour looks all but certain, with leaked details placing Peters in a later episode (though who he’s playing is unclear, he does appear to be connected to Quicksilver in some way) and rumours continuing that Taylor-Johnson will turn up any week now.

But somehow, it seems unlikely that this is who Olsen would be referring to. For one thing, she seemed to suggest a cameo was coming that hadn’t been leaked, whereas both Quicksilvers have very much been talked about for months (if not years).

And really, would they be such a surprising cameo? No, we think we need to think a little deeper…

Ultron

WandaVision is already diving into Wanda’s backstory, and James Spader’s evil AI has been namechecked once in the series already. So who’s to say he couldn’t turn up in person?

Again, if Wanda is somehow able to conjure up Vision, it’s easy to imagine some form of his dark “father” coming back as part of both Wanda and her husband’s deeper character exploration (notably, Ultron has close ties to both of them in Avengers: Age of Ultron).

Still, somehow we don’t think this is what Bettany and Olsen are talking about – at least partially because Spader is (technically, at least) someone they’ve both worked with before. So perhaps another powerful Marvel character could be in for a cameo instead.

Doctor Strange

Disney / Marvel Studios

In many ways, the Sorcerer Supreme seems the most likely candidate for who Olsen could be talking about. We already know that Olsen is starring in the next Doctor Strange movie (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, if you’re a fan of vaguely alliterative titles), which is set to pick up from the end of WandaVision. With that in mind, wouldn’t it be a little weird if he didn’t show up in the earlier series?

Sure, it wouldn’t be as big a surprise as Luke Skywalker in the Mandalorian – but if Benedict Cumberbatch turns up to save the day, it doesn’t feel too far removed from what went on in The Mandalorian. And who knows? If Wanda really is embracing her Scarlet Witch side, who better than a wizard to show her the ropes?

Of course, it’s possible that more than one surprise character return is incoming, in which case we could look to the wider MCU.

A Marvel heavyweight

Disney/Marvel

We’re just spitballing here, but a number of WandaVision characters already have connections to the wider MCU, which could mean the inclusion of a fan-favourite. Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) was the daughter of Carol Danvers’ (Brie Larson) best friend Maria, for example – so who’s to say Captain Marvel herself won’t arrive to help out, teeing up Parris’ planned appearance in Captain Marvel 2?

Or what about Thor? Chris Hemsworth is currently busy filming his next movie as the God of Thunder, and is firmly ensconced within the Marvel machine. Maybe he’ll decide to check in with his old pal Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings). Hell, maybe even Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man could get pulled into the action, if Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) decides to call him in.

Alternatively, we could see another familiar actor called in. Wanda has shown some knack for bringing people back from the dead (cough Vision cough) – so maybe a shock return from Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, who had a close connection to both Wanda and Vision’s origins, could be on the cards.

Sure, it’s not that long since Downey Jr handed in his arc reactor, but it’d be a great twist for Marvel fans – maybe he could have been persuaded.

As for who else would be the perfect fit, well, what about Marvel mainstay Samuel L Jackson? A big part of the MCU since its inception, Jackson could fulfil his regular cameo role at some point during WandaVision’s runtime – even if it’s just for a quick visit.

Someone completely unexpected

Let’s get real – given how weird some of WandaVision has been so far, we could be completely barking up the wrong tree for this cameo… assuming that’s even exactly what Bettany and Olsen were talking about.

Maybe Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker will be there setting up the multiverse film Spider-Man 3, maybe veteran comic performer Dick van Dyke will make a cameo (paying homage to his sitcom legacy), or maybe we’ll just be seeing a big-name actor (Al Pacino or Bryan Cranston have been floated) playing the ultimate series villain Mephisto.

Short of any new leaks or details, we’re still as in the dark as you at the moment – though if one of the many names we mentioned today does turn up in the series, well, you heard it here first. Fingers crossed we don’t have to wait until the finale in March to see how this cameo turns out…

