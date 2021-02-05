How to watch Solar Opposites: UK release date, cast, trailer and news

Missing Rick and Morty while we wait for season five? Well, Solar Opposites is arriving in the UK to help and it will be here with the new Star section arriving on Disney+ later this month.

The show comes from one of the minds behind the cult favourite, Justin Roiland alongside Mike McMahan, and while there are similarities, it is different while retaining the same type of humour. It joins many other shows and movies coming as part of the Disney+ Star content on the way from the complete run of Family Guy to Starship Troopers to Castle.

But what is Solar Opposites about, and when can we watch it here in the UK? Here is all you need to know.

When is the Solar Opposites release date?

Solar Opposites will be released on February 23rd on Disney+ Star. And good news, once you’ve finished Solar Opposites, you can watch the rest of the fantastic content being released on Disney+ Star on the same day.

How to watch and stream Solar Opposites in the UK

On the day that Star arrives, Solar Opposites will be in its own section so just head there on launch day and you’ll see it lined up and ready to binge.

What is Solar Opposites about?

“Solar Opposites centres around a family of aliens from a better world who must take refuge in middle America. They disagree on whether this is awful or awesome”. So expect a lot of fish out of water comedy with the same type of humour that we have come to know and love from Rick and Morty. Look too for a surprising and amusing link to The Simpsons that we won’t spoil for you here.

Solar Opposites voice cast

Justin Roiland is picking up some of the voice duties for this one. You’ll know his voice from Rick and Morty where he provides the vocals for both the titular characters. Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley), Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) and Mary Mack round out the main cast.

Solar Opposites trailer

You can check out the Solar Opposites trailer below:

Will there be Solar Opposites season 2?

Yes! The second season will debut in full in the US on hulu on March 26th. Given that nobody else in the UK holds the rights to it, it should come to the UK around the same time although nothing has been confirmed on that front yet. Either way though, it’s coming!

What else is new to Disney+?

On the original slate, there is also Marvel’s Helstrom, Love Victor, a spin-off of the movie Love, Simon and the drama Big Sky. There are also old favourites including Lost, Family Guy, 24 and The X-Files.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.