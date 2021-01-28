The best movies to watch on Star on Disney+

With Hamilton, Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon all premiering on Disney+, the streaming service has had a strong first year in the film department.

However for those who still find there’s too much animation for their liking, Disney+ Star will be music to their ears – an add on to Disney+ that will feature films and TV shows a tad more mature than the streaming service’s usual offering.

Featuring content from Disney’s other properties such as FX, 20th Television and 20th Century Studios, Star will feature both classic and new films that don’t exactly fit in the main Disney brand, including the likes of Deadpool and the Die Hard series.

There’s an awful lot available at launch – here’s some of the best:

Braveheart

Mel Gibson directs and stars in this historical epic following William Wallace’s fight for Scottish independence against King Edward I. While criticised for historical inaccuracies, the film was highly critically acclaimed – winning five Oscars including Best Picture.

Deadpool 2

With news that Deadpool 3 is in the works – set within the MCU no less – fans were wondering how the merc with a mouth would fit into Disney’s family friendly slate. It seems the answer is Star – still on Disney+, but tucked away in the adults-only area. Deadpool 2 is one of the few sequels that lives up to – and possibly surpasses – the original, seeing a depressed Deadpool decide to protect a young mutant from the time-travelling Cable.

Die Hard with a Vengeance

The highest grossing film of 1995, Die Hard with a Vengeance sees the legendary John McClane team up with Samuel L. Jackson’s reluctant Zeus Carver to stop a bomb attack by Jeremy Irons’s sinister “Simon”.

Independence Day

From the highest grossing film of 1995 to 1996 – Roland Emmerich pushed special effects to their limits with this high-grossing disaster film. Considered the birth of the Hollywood summer blockbuster, Independence Day sees Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum and Bill Pullman launch a counterattack on invading aliens on July 4th – but only after one of the most iconic speeches in movie history.

OJ: Made in America

You might think we’ve had enough documentaries on OJ, this powerful film proves otherwise with a fresh perspective of the man and his infamous trial. Made in America uses OJ’s life to study race and celebrity in American culture over the years, culminating in a trial that revealed a fractured and divided nation.

Pretty Woman

Got the song stuck in your head yet? Pretty Woman is somewhat different to the other love stories you’ll find on Disney+, but just as moving – there’s no stopping the iconic pairing of Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. Wealthy businessman Edward Lewis hires a down-on-her-luck sex worker for several social events… could the mismatched pair perhaps find love?

Planet of the Apes (1968)

The excellent Dawn of the Planet of the Apes is on Star also, but there’s no beating the original. Charlton Heston’s astronaut crew lands on a planet where anthropomorphic apes are the dominant species, with humans mute and enslaved. Watch out for that iconic ending…

The Favourite

One of the most acclaimed films of 2018, The Favourite takes an unconventional approach to the real-life story of two cousins vying for the affections of Princess Anne. Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz give Oscar-nominated performances as the warring cousins, but it was national treasure Olivia Colman who walked away with the Academy Award.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

A hard-hitting meditation on revenge, grief and forgiveness, Three Billboards follows a Missouri woman who challenges the local police after failing to catch her daughter’s murderer. Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson all deliver powerhouse performances – resulting in the first two winning Oscars for their work – but the script is just as big a star here.

Starship Troopers

Often misinterpreted, Paul Verhoeven’s anti-fascist satire has gained a cult following its tepid reception in 1997 (as well as several direct-to-DVD sequels). In a militaristic future, young soldier Jonny Rico joins humankind’s war against giant alien bugs along with his girlfriend Carmen and best friend Carl in order to become citizens.

