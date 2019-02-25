Oscars 2019: Full list of winners
Who triumphed at the 91st Academy Awards? Check out the full list here
The 2019 Oscars came after a tumultuous awards season that has saw all sorts of different movies, actors and creatives honoured with no clear frontrunners.
And at the biggest awards night of all the wide spread of awards was no exception, with no film managing more than three or four wins and the majority of the frontrunners picking up just one or two Oscars by night's end.
Check out the full list of winners as they were presented on the night below.
Actress in a Supporting Role
WINNER: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina De Tavira, Roma
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Documentary Feature
WINNER: Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Makeup and Hairstyling
WINNER: Vice (Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney)
Border (Goran Lundstrom and Pamela Goldammer)
Mary Queen of Scots (Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks)
Costume Design
WINNER: Black Panther (Ruth Carter)
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Mary Zophres)
The Favourite (Sandy Powell)
Mary Poppins Returns (Sandy Powell)
Mary Queen of Scots (Alexandra Byrne)
Production Design
WINNER: Black Panther (Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart)
The Favourite (Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton)
First Man (Nathan Crowly and Kathy Lucas)
Mary Poppins Returns (John Myhre and Gordon Sim)
Roma (Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez)
Cinematography
WINNER: Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)
Cold War (Lukasz Zal)
The Favourite (Robbie Ryan)
Never Look Away (Caleb Deschanel)
A Star is Born (Matthew Libatique)
Sound Editing
WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody (John Warhurst and Nia Hartstone)
Black Panther (Benjamin A Burtt and Steve Boeddeker)
First Man (Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan)
A Quiet Place (Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahi)
Roma (Sergio Diaz and Skip Lievsay)
Sound Mixing
WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody (Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali)
Black Panther (Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin)
First Man (Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montano, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis)
Roma (Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio Garcia)
A Star Is Born (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow)
Foreign Language Film
WINNER: Roma (Mexico)
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Film Editing
WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody (John Ottman)
BlackkKlansman (Bary Alexander Brown)
The Favourite (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)
Green Book (Patrick J. Don Vito)
Vice (Hank Corwin)
Actor in a Supporting Role
WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlackkKlansman
Sam Elliot, A Star is Born
Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Animated Feature Film
WINNER: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Animated Short Film
WINNER: Bao
Animal Behaviour
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Documentary Short Subject
WINNER: Period. End of Sentence.
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Visual Effects
WINNER: First Man (Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm)
Avengers: Infinity War (Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick)
Christopher Robin (Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould)
Ready Player One (Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler and DAvid Shirk)
Solo: A Star Wars Story (Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy)
Live Action Short Film
WINNER: Skin
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Original Screenplay
WINNER: Green Book (Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter FArrelly)
The Favourite (Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara)
First Reformed (Paul Schrader)
Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)
Vice (Adam McKay)
Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: BlackkKlansman (Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Wilmott and Spike Lee)
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Joel and Ethan Coen)
Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty)
If Beale Street Could Talk (Barry Jenkins)
A Star is Born (Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters)
Original Score
WINNER: Black Panther (Ludwig Goransson)
BlackkKlansman (Terence Blanchard)
If Beale Street Could Talk (Nicholas Britell)
Isle of Dogs (Alexandre Desplat)
Mary Poppins Returns (Marc Shaiman)
Original Song
WINNER: Shallow, A Star is Born
All the Stars, Black Panther
I'll Fight, RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns
When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Actor in a Leading Role
WINNER: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Actress in a Leading Role
WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Directing
WINNER: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Spike Lee, BlackkKlansman
Pavel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Picture
WINNER: Green Book
Black Panther
BlackkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
The final split of awards is as follows:
Bohemian Rhapsody – 4
Black Panther – 3
Roma – 3
Green Book – 3
Beale Street – 1
Vice – 1
First Man – 1
BlacKkKlansman – 1
A Star Is Born – 1
The Favourite – 1
Spider-Verse – 1
