Actress in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina De Tavira, Roma

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Documentary Feature

WINNER: Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Makeup and Hairstyling

WINNER: Vice (Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney)

Border (Goran Lundstrom and Pamela Goldammer)

Mary Queen of Scots (Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks)

Costume Design

WINNER: Black Panther (Ruth Carter)

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Mary Zophres)

The Favourite (Sandy Powell)

Mary Poppins Returns (Sandy Powell)

Mary Queen of Scots (Alexandra Byrne)

Production Design

WINNER: Black Panther (Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart)

The Favourite (Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton)

First Man (Nathan Crowly and Kathy Lucas)

Mary Poppins Returns (John Myhre and Gordon Sim)

Roma (Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez)

Cinematography

WINNER: Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)

Cold War (Lukasz Zal)

The Favourite (Robbie Ryan)

Never Look Away (Caleb Deschanel)

A Star is Born (Matthew Libatique)

Sound Editing

WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody (John Warhurst and Nia Hartstone)

Black Panther (Benjamin A Burtt and Steve Boeddeker)

First Man (Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan)

A Quiet Place (Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahi)

Roma (Sergio Diaz and Skip Lievsay)

Sound Mixing

WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody (Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali)

Black Panther (Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin)

First Man (Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montano, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis)

Roma (Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio Garcia)

A Star Is Born (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow)

Foreign Language Film

WINNER: Roma (Mexico)

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Film Editing

WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody (John Ottman)

BlackkKlansman (Bary Alexander Brown)

The Favourite (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)

Green Book (Patrick J. Don Vito)

Vice (Hank Corwin)

Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlackkKlansman

Sam Elliot, A Star is Born

Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Animated Feature Film

WINNER: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Animated Short Film

WINNER: Bao

Animal Behaviour

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Documentary Short Subject

WINNER: Period. End of Sentence.

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Visual Effects

WINNER: First Man (Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm)

Avengers: Infinity War (Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick)

Christopher Robin (Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould)

Ready Player One (Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler and DAvid Shirk)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy)

Live Action Short Film

WINNER: Skin

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Original Screenplay

WINNER: Green Book (Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter FArrelly)

The Favourite (Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara)

First Reformed (Paul Schrader)

Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)

Vice (Adam McKay)

Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: BlackkKlansman (Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Wilmott and Spike Lee)

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Joel and Ethan Coen)

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty)

If Beale Street Could Talk (Barry Jenkins)

A Star is Born (Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters)

Original Score

WINNER: Black Panther (Ludwig Goransson)

BlackkKlansman (Terence Blanchard)

If Beale Street Could Talk (Nicholas Britell)

Isle of Dogs (Alexandre Desplat)

Mary Poppins Returns (Marc Shaiman)

Original Song

WINNER: Shallow, A Star is Born

All the Stars, Black Panther

I'll Fight, RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns

When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Actor in a Leading Role

WINNER: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Actress in a Leading Role

WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Directing

WINNER: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Spike Lee, BlackkKlansman

Pavel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Picture

WINNER: Green Book

Black Panther

BlackkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

The final split of awards is as follows:

Bohemian Rhapsody – 4

Black Panther – 3

Roma – 3

Green Book – 3

Beale Street – 1

Vice – 1

First Man – 1

BlacKkKlansman – 1

A Star Is Born – 1

The Favourite – 1

Spider-Verse – 1

