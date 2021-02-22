How to watch Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney+ Premier Access

If you’re after a bit of magic in lockdown (and let’s be honest, who isn’t?) then the good news is that a brand new Disney animation is on the way.

Raya and the Last Dragon is set in the fantasy world of Kumandra and follows a lone warrior tasked with finding the last surviving dragon in order to prevent an attack waged by sinister monsters known as the Druun.

With an intriguing premise, an exciting voice cast including The Last Jedi star Kelly Marie Tran and The Farewell’s Awkwafina, and by the looks of it some pretty stunning visuals, it looks set to be a major new addition to the Disney canon.

The film is set for release at the beginning of March – read on for everything you need to know about how to watch it.

How to watch Raya and the Last Dragon

The film will be released on Friday 5th March 2021 and becomes the second film to be available through Disney Plus Premier Access, following Mulan last year.

Premier Access allows Disney Plus subscribers to pay a premium fee to get access to the film – with the price sitting at £19.99 on top of the usual monthly subscription.

While this is a relatively steep price, the film will then be yours to keep, and you can watch it as many times as you like as long as you keep your Disney Plus subsctiption access.

It’s worth noting, though, the film will be making its way to the platform’s regular library from 4th June 2021 – meaning you can gain access at no extra cost if you’re willing to wait until then.

How to pre-order Raya and the Last Dragon

It’s not currently possible to pre-order the film on Disney Plus – although there’s not much longer to wait until it appears on the platform.

Will Raya and the Last Dragon be in cinemas?

The original plan was for a theatrical release to complement the film’s launch on Disney Plus, as was announced at the Disney investor event towards the end of 2020.

However, that plan obviously relies on cinemas being open – and so with current lockdown restrictions in place it’s looking unlikely that a big screen release will happen in the UK.

Should things change, we’ll update this page accordingly.

If you can’t wait until 5th March to get a taste for the film then there is one way you can get an interesting sneak preview – by checking out the short featurette below.

Raya and the Last Dragon is released on Disney Plus Premier Access on Friday 5th March 2021 – you can sign up to Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

