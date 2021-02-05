When is Love Victor released on Disney Plus UK? How to watch and stream

A sequel, of sorts, to the delightful 2018 movie Love, Simon, Love, Victor is coming to Disney+ later this month and will be on the new Star section arriving February 23rd.

Advertisement

It’s the biggest library update to the streamer yet and as well as Love Victor, there are many others shows and movies coming as part of the Disney+ Star content on the way from the complete run of Family Guy to Con Air to Solar Opposites.

But what is Love, Victor about? And when can we watch it here in the UK? Here’s all you need to know.

When is Love, Victor’s release date?

Love, Victor will be released on February 23rd on Disney+ Star. It will be a busy day for the incoming streaming service Star will launch on the same day.

We won’t have to wait for weekly new episodes of this show as all 10 are set to drop on the same day, so we can watch the lot!

How to watch Love, Victor on Disney+

The series will be on Star (which will form a part of Disney+) from February 23rd. It will be in its own section so just head there on launch day and you’ll see Love, Victor ready to watch.

Love, Simon is not part of the launch line-up but considering it is on Hulu US, we expect it to make its way across the Atlantic soon. In the meantime, you can purchase the DVD via Amazon.

What is Love, Victor about?

Returning to the Creekwood High setting of Love Simon, we now follow Victor who has a journey of self-discovery of his own to embark on. Struggling with his sexual identity, he reaches out to Simon who helps him to navigate his way through High School.

Love, Victor cast

Michael Cimino (Annabelle Comes Home) heads up the cast as Victor. He is joined by the likes of Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding and Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty – also coming to Disney+ Star). Nick Robinson (Jurassic World) also reprises his role as Simon in episode eight but features throughout via voiceover.

Love, Victor soundtrack

Music features prominently in the show and you will hear some artists and tracks you know, such as “Electricity” by Silk City and Dua Lipa and “If I Can’t Have You” by Shawn Mendes, as well as some lesser-known ones that could well become favourites including “Boys Will Be Boys” by Arre! Arre!.

Love, Victor trailer

You can see the trailer for Love, Victor below:

Will there be a Love, Victor season 2?

Yes! Love, Victor season two has been confirmed so there will be more from Victor’s life for us to watch in the future. As for when, well the series was renewed back in August so it could well be coming in 2021 but we’ll let you know as soon as we hear more details.

What else is new to Disney+?

On the original slate, there is also Marvel’s Helstrom, Solar Opposites from the minds behind Rick and Morty and the drama Big Sky. There are also old favourites including Lost, Family Guy, 24 and The X-Files.

Advertisement

Sign up to Disney+ for £5.99 a month or save 15% with the annual plan for £59.99. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.