Big Sky UK release date, cast, trailer, how to watch and stream

In the mood for a gripping new drama that will give you enough twists and turns to keep you guessing each episode? Well, the new Star section arriving on Disney+ in the coming weeks has you covered with Big Sky.

Advertisement

It’s the biggest library update to the streamer yet and as well as this show, there are many others shows and movies coming as part of the Disney+ Star content on the way from the complete run of Castle and Atlanta to White Men Can’t Jump.

But what is Big Sky about, and when can we watch it here in the UK? Here is all you need to know.

When is the Big Sky release date?

Big Sky will be released on Disney+ Star on February 23rd 2021, the same day the streaming addition joins Disney+.

How to watch Big Sky on in the UK

On February 23rd, head over to Disney+ Star where you’ll not only find Big Sky, but a whole range of new and beloved content ready for you to binge.

How many episodes of Big Sky are there?

Season one of Big Sky is nine episodes long, running at just over 40 minutes each.

What is Big Sky about?

As per the official synopsis: “Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken”

Sounds exactly like the sort of gripping drama that we can easily get lost in!

Big Sky cast

Katheryn Winnick (Vikings) heads the cast up and she is joined by several other familiar faces. Ryan Phillippe (Cruel Intentions), Kylie Bunbury (Under the Dome), Brian Geraghty (Chicago PD), Natalie Alyn Lind (The Gifted) and John Carroll Lynch (American Horror Story) are just a few of the faces that make up this large ensemble cast.

Big Sky trailer

You can see the trailer for Big Sky below:

Will there be a Big Sky season 2?

Season one is still airing stateside at the time of writing and as of now, a second season is yet to be announced. Expect to hear more on this front in the coming weeks.

What else is new to Disney+?

On the original slate, there is also Marvel’s Helstrom, Solar Opposites from the minds behind Rick and Morty and the drama Love, Victor. There are also old favourites including Lost, Family Guy, 24 and The X-Files.

Advertisement

Sign up to Disney+ for £5.99 a month or save 15% with the annual plan for £59.99. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.