The comedy-drama was one of the most popular shows on television during its initial run, airing on US broadcaster ABC between 2004 and 2012.

Eva Longoria has given hope to Desperate Housewives fans clamouring for a revival, telling ITV's Lorraine that creator Marc Cherry could be tempted to return to Wisteria Lane.

The series followed the private scandals of a suburban neighbourhood, with a particular focus on Gabrielle Solis (played by Longoria), Susan Mayer (Teri Hatcher), Lynette Scavo (Felicity Huffman) and Bree Van de Kamp (Marcia Cross).

During an interview to promote Flamin' Hot, her feature directorial debut coming to Disney Plus, Longoria discussed the prospect of a Desperate Housewives reunion with reporter Ross King.

"I’d be the first one to sign up. I’d probably be the only one," she laughed, before offering some insight on the likelihood of a revival.

"I always tell Marc [Cherry, creator]: ‘So, you wouldn’t do a reboot?’ He just thinks we have fully mined those characters," she continued. "He doesn’t know what else there is to say about those characters."

That may not be what fans of the series want to hear, but Longoria went on to offer hope that the world of Desperate Housewives could live on, albeit without the original characters.

She added: "I think he’d do a new show on Wisteria Lane. A new set of women."

Longoria's new film Flamin' Hot is based on a memoir by Richard Montañez titled A Boy, a Burrito and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive, chronicling his claim to have invented a popular American snack. Jesse Garcia (The Mother) stars in the series.

Desperate Housewives is available to stream on Disney Plus. Flamin' Hot is available from Friday 9th June. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

