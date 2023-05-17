J-Lo stars as the titular matriarch, a former deadly assassin who is forced out of retirement when her estranged 12-year-old daughter Zoe (Lucy Paez) is kidnapped.

New Jennifer Lopez action movie The Mother has already achieved an impressive feat on Netflix , becoming the streamer’s biggest opening for a film in 2023 so far.

An action-packed thriller ensues as mother and daughter go on the run together and face various enemies along the way, including the man initially behind the kidnapping Hector Álvarez (Gael García Bernal), and ruthless arms dealer Adrian Lovell (Joseph Fiennes).

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Music plays a key role in the thriller, immersing viewers in the pacy plot as well as the film's globetrotting locations. Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack.

The Mother soundtrack: full list of songs in the Netflix movie

Lucy Paez as Zoe in The Mother. Netflix

Mala Mia - Maluma

- Maluma Quimbara - Irene Manuela

- Irene Manuela Machete - Hector "El Father" & Daddy Yankee

- Hector "El Father" & Daddy Yankee Quizas Quizas Quizas - Irene Manuela

- Irene Manuela Angel - Horace Keith Hinds, Robert Del Naja, Andrew Lee Isaac Vowels, Grantley Marshall

- Horace Keith Hinds, Robert Del Naja, Andrew Lee Isaac Vowels, Grantley Marshall Start Walking - Tove Styrke

- Tove Styrke So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth – Art Mix - Grimes

- Grimes Roads - Portishead

- Portishead 4AEM - Grimes

- Grimes This Woman’s Work - Kate Bush

Who composed The Mother's score?

As well as the songs above, the film also features an original score by American composer Germaine Franco.

Franco made history as the first woman to score a Disney animated feature in the form of Encanto, with her work going on to earn her an Oscar nomination.

She has also composed music for a vast array of other films including The Sleepover, Dope, Margarita, Tag, Litte, and Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

Franco also composed additional music for Pixar’s Coco, which was scored primarily by Michael Giacchino.

The Mother is now streaming on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.