8 reasons Desperate Housewives makes perfect lockdown viewing

There are lots of reasons to be excited about the launch of Star on Disney+, from new David E. Kelley thriller Big Sky to hotly awaited Love, Victor, the TV spin-off inspired by popular film Love, Simon.

But while the new shows look great, we’re beyond excited about the incredible back catalogue of classic shows, featuring series we can’t wait to revisit.

First stop? Wisteria Lane. Every episode of Desperate Housewives is up on Disney+ now, introducing Gabrielle and her neighbours to a whole new generation. If you missed it first time round, here’s why the comedy drama will make for perfect lockdown viewing.

1. It’s hilarious

We all need a laugh right now, don’t we? Desperate Housewives is known for its big plot lines, intriguing mysteries and sizzling romances, but everyone forgets how sharp the humour is. Whether it’s Lynette’s withering one-liners, Mrs McCluskey’s zingers, or Gabrielle and Carlos’ bickering, you’ll be surprised by how funny the series is. And we haven’t even mentioned Susan’s string of mishaps, the most famous of which left her naked outside her house… DH had a lightness about it that’s rare to find on TV. Yes, a gritty, dark drama can be exciting, but finding characters who can laugh at themselves is a revelation.

2. The houses

All the stats show that we’ve become hooked on interior design during lockdown. Whether you’ve finally got the time for DIY, or if you’re spending your holiday fund sprucing up the room that is now your office, Zoom space and sleeping area, we’re all open to some decorating inspiration. It may not be your style, but Wisteria Lane is suburban heaven. A place where money is no object, perfectly manicured lawns come as standard and you have a good chance of marrying the local plumber. Behind those perfect white picket fences you’ll find dream homes. And if those walls could talk, wow they’d have secrets to tell…

3. This is what community looks like

The idea of not knowing your neighbour’s name would be totally lost on these women. They stick their noses into each other’s business, wander into neighbours’ homes uninvited and twitch their curtains to keep tabs on you. They would definitely be standing on their doorsteps clapping for carers (while also gossiping under their breath). And forget banana bread – the delicacies that come from Bree’s kitchen deserve their own spin-off series. What we wouldn’t give for a lockdown episode of DH…

4. The fashion

Just like Sex and the City before it, this is a show that embraced glamour in an unapologetic, fabulous way. Whether you’re in it for Bree’s twin sets and pearls or Gabrielle’s stunning gowns, part of the fun is witnessing the ridiculously well-crafted outfits the ladies put on just for dinner next door. We can’t wait to drool over all the lovely clothes while having no intention of wearing anything without an elasticated waist until June.

5. The performances

This is a show that gives us complex, multi-dimensional female characters played by some of America’s best actresses – not something many shows can boast. Breakout star Eva Longoria is wasted on hair commercials. Her comic timing is immaculate and she knows how to knock an emotional scene out of the park too. Felicity Huffman gives an astonishing performance as she portrays Lynette’s health scares, Teri Hatcher makes clumsy Susan lovable without being annoying, and Marcia Cross creates an icon in Bree. These are stars at the top of their game.

6. The twists keep coming

One of the things we love about this show is how the storylines can range from Mrs McCluskey looking for her lost cat to a tornado ripping the street apart. You never quite know what’s going to happen next, be it a hold-up in a supermarket, a mid-life crisis or a contest to sell children’s chocolate bars. In a world where everything feels a bit repetitive, we need unpredictable shows that keep us on our toes.

7. The friendships

Our friends feel so far away right now, so it’s nice to see these women looking out for each other as they navigate tough moments in their lives. These are very different people, with opposing political views, ambitions and life circumstances, but they’re always on hand with a basket of muffins and a listening ear. You get the feeling there’s nothing they couldn’t solve over a game of poker, which is an immensely reassuring vibe right now.

8. The voiceover

If you remember one thing about Desperate Housewives it will either be Gabby’s gardener or the inimitable voiceover. One-time housewife Mary Alice Young used to live on Wisteria Lane, but died in mysterious circumstances (series one focusses on her story). Every episode starts and finishes with Mary Alice pointing out the mistakes her friends are making in a slightly smug tone of voice. Irritating for the housewives, iconic for the viewers. And once you’ve watched an episode you’ll be left wondering how she would narrate your day – a fun preoccupation for a pandemic.

