Now The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, shows no signs of slowing down. 2025 saw the release of his audio-visual project Hurry Up Tomorrow, starring Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega, and now the artist has announced a 2026 world tour.

After initially announcing two shows at London's Wembley Stadium, The Weeknd has now revealed that he will be playing five Wembley shows in total, plus two shows in Dublin.

We've put together the ultimate guide to help you snag tickets to the The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour. Demand for this has been very high so far, so Good luck!

Here's a full list of dates and venues for The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn UK and Ireland tour:

What time do The Weeknd tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 12th September.

The Weeknd hospitality tickets

If you want to take your The Weeknd experience to the next level, you can do just that with hospitality tickets. These packages include benefits like VIP Lounge access, a dedicated host, and food and drinks.

While hospitality tickets are more expensive, they're often a great option for shows, like The Weeknd, that are extremely high in demand. If you're willing to pay the extra money, you're much more likely to get your hands on a hospitality ticket than general release.

Buy The Weeknd hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

How to get The Weeknd tickets

As The Weeknd has only announced shows at Wembley and Croke Park, demand is expected to be extremely high. Be sure to get online at least half an hour before tickets go on sale to have the best chance of beating the Ticketmaster queue.

Remember that tickets are available at alternative platforms like Live Nation, where there may be lower demand. Plus, there's also the option of hospitality tickets.

Buy The Weeknd tickets at Ticketmaster

