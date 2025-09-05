How to get tickets to Florence and the Machine UK tour as final sale goes live today
With the release of Florence and the Machine's sixth studio album comes a UK tour – Everybody Scream with excitement!
In classic Florence and the Machine fashion, their latest album, Everybody Scream, will be released on Halloween 2025.
This album has seen frontwoman Florence Welch collaborate with artists including Mark Bowen of IDLES, Aaron Dessner and Mitski, as well as director Autumn de Wilde (Emma.) who directed the Everybody Scream music video, released in August.
Now fans will have the chance to experience the album live, along with a selection of the band's biggest hits, during their 2026 UK tour with support from Paris Paloma. Here's how you can get tickets.
Florence and the Machine UK tour dates and venues
- 6th February 2026 — Belfast, The SSE Arena, Belfast
- 8th February 2026 — Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE
- 9th February 2026 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 11th February 2026 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena Newcastle
- 13th February 2026 — Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
- 14th February 2026 — Sheffield, Utilita Arena Sheffield
- 16th February 2026 — London, The O2
- 17th February 2026 — London, The O2
- 20th February 2026 — Manchester, Co-op Live
When do Florence and the Machine tickets go on sale?
General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 5th September.
Florence and the Machine hospitality tickets
If you want to take your Florence and the Machine experience to the next level, you can do just that with hospitality tickets. These packages include benefits like VIP Lounge access, a dedicated host, and food and drinks.
So far, hospitality tickets are only available for the Manchester concert at Co-op Live; however, be sure to check back on this page as we'll be keeping it updated with all the latest news on hospitality tickets.
Florence and the Machine UK ticket price
While the price breaking down for seated, standing and VIP is yet to be announced, it's been confirmed that tickets for the Everybody Scream tour will be priced between £56.06 and £175.20.
How to get Florence and the Machine tickets for the Everybody Scream UK tour
This is set to be a popular tour, so be sure to head online at least 15 minutes before tickets go on sale – we would ideally recommend half an hour before, so you can be placed into the waiting room.
Keep your Ticketmaster login details to hand as well, to be sure that you don't waste any time.
You can check out additional sites like Live Nation and AXS, where demand may be slightly lower for tickets (although please note that not all shows are available on each site).
Also, money permitting, you could opt for hospitality tickets, as these are often far less in demand than general sale.
