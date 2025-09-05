Now fans will have the chance to experience the album live, along with a selection of the band's biggest hits, during their 2026 UK tour with support from Paris Paloma. Here's how you can get tickets.

Jump to:

When do Florence and the Machine tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 5th September.

Florence and the Machine hospitality tickets

Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine Bianca de Vilar/WireImage/Getty

If you want to take your Florence and the Machine experience to the next level, you can do just that with hospitality tickets. These packages include benefits like VIP Lounge access, a dedicated host, and food and drinks.

So far, hospitality tickets are only available for the Manchester concert at Co-op Live; however, be sure to check back on this page as we'll be keeping it updated with all the latest news on hospitality tickets.

Buy Florence and the Machine hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Florence and the Machine UK ticket price

While the price breaking down for seated, standing and VIP is yet to be announced, it's been confirmed that tickets for the Everybody Scream tour will be priced between £56.06 and £175.20.

Buy Florence and the Machine tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get Florence and the Machine tickets for the Everybody Scream UK tour

This is set to be a popular tour, so be sure to head online at least 15 minutes before tickets go on sale – we would ideally recommend half an hour before, so you can be placed into the waiting room.

Keep your Ticketmaster login details to hand as well, to be sure that you don't waste any time.

You can check out additional sites like Live Nation and AXS, where demand may be slightly lower for tickets (although please note that not all shows are available on each site).

Also, money permitting, you could opt for hospitality tickets, as these are often far less in demand than general sale.

Buy Florence and the Machine tickets at Ticketmaster

