Last month, Sky announced a "world-first" subscription package that would bring Netflix, Disney+, Hayu and HBO Max under one umbrella. Now, the first stage of that plan has launched with Disney+ a part of Sky Ultimate TV for £22 a month.

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The Disney+ Standard with Ads tier (worth £5.99) is now fully integrated into the Sky Ultimate TV interface, which means it can be accessed on the main hub page and via voice control for both Sky TV and Sky Glass.

This offering is available for new and existing customers, and anyone who already has a Disney+ subscription can move their plan over to Sky without losing their profile or watch history.

HBO Max and Hayu will also be joining the subscription "soon" which will take the price up to £24 a month from 1st April. HBO Max is set to be added from 26 March and Hayu will join in July.

The combined prices of Netflix, Disney+, Hayu and HBO Max's Standard with Ads subscriptions is worth over £20, which means adding it to your Sky setup is a major saving. It also guarantees you access to hundreds of hit shows and films including Disney+ hits like Zootropolis 2 and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, plus dozens of Sky exclusives like The House of the Dragon.

Sophia Ahmad, Chief Consumer Officer at Sky, said: “This marks a new era for Sky and NOW. In a world-first, we’re bringing together Sky, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and Hayu into a single Sky TV subscription.

“Nowhere else offers this breadth of incredible entertainment in a fully integrated experience, with everything customers love watching side by side so viewers can jump from show to show with ease.”

The offer is live from today so here's how to sign up.

Get Sky Ultimate TV for £22 a month

When can I get Disney+ on Sky TV?

Sky

Disney+ has launched on Sky Ultimate TV from Tuesday 17 March.

HBO Max will join the subscription from 26 March and Hayu will launch in July.

Get Sky Ultimate TV for £22 a month

How to get Disney+ on Sky TV

If you're a new customer, simply head over to Sky TV, find the Sky Ultimate TV package and select "Get Started." The subscription will cost £22 a month until 1 April, when it will increase to £24 a month (but with the addition of HBO Max).

Existing customers should see their Ultimate packages update automatically. Existing Disney+ customers who subscribe directly to Disney+ can move their current subscription, including Standard and Premium plans, to Sky and retain their profile and watch history.

Get Sky Ultimate TV for £22 a month

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For more great deals, take a look at our TNT Sports offers, Virgin Media offers, and Amazon Prime offers guides.