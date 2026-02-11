Sky has announced “world-first” plans to bring multiple streaming services together as part of a single subscription.

The broadcaster is launching a new Ultimate TV package that will see Sky TV subscribers gain access to four streaming services alongside Sky’s own TV and entertainment offering.

Disney+, Netflix, Hayu and HBO Max will all be available as part of the new package, which will cost £24 a month and will be available for new and existing customers.

The new Sky Ultimate TV package will give subscribers access to a huge range of content.

HBO Max, which is set to launch in the UK and Ireland in March, will be home to the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, and will also offer the entirety of Friends, which departed from Netflix UK in December.

Hayu is home to titles such as Made in Chelsea and The Only Way Is Essex, while Disney+ includes the hit series Rivals as well as film franchises such as Stars Wars and Marvel.

The new service will take effect in March 2026, while Hayu content will be available from July.

Dominic McLaughlin in the role of Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Aidan Monaghan/HBO

Sophia Ahmad, Chief Consumer Officer at Sky, said: “This marks a new era for Sky and NOW. In a world-first, we’re bringing together Sky, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and Hayu into a single Sky TV subscription.

“Nowhere else offers this breadth of incredible entertainment in a fully integrated experience, with everything customers love watching side by side so viewers can jump from show to show with ease.”

