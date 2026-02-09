HBO Max has finally confirmed a UK and Ireland launch date - and there isn’t too long to wait.

Ad

The streamer, which has been available in the US and over 110 territories globally, will launch in the UK and Ireland on 26th March, 2026.

Alongside HBO content, the platform will also be home to Warner Bros Pictures, Warner Bros Television, DC Studios and Max Originals shows and movies, with the entirety of the first season of the critically acclaimed medical drama The Pitt set to be available from launch.

The winner of five Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series in 2025, The Pitt is a much-celebrated drama that digs deep into the professional turmoil and personal crises that healthcare professionals in a Pittsburgh hospital go through in their daily lives.

Episodes of The Pitt's second season will be released weekly following the launch of the platform in the UK.

Shawn Hatosy and Noah Wyle in The Pitt. Warrick Page/Max

Later in 2026, the platform will also be home to the hotly-anticipated new seasons of Euphoria and House of the Dragon, as well as the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, and new DC Studios drama Lanterns.

HBO Max will also be home to a number of big films including Superman, One Battle After Another, Sinners, A Minecraft Movie and Dune: Part One.

An extensive range of the HBO and Warner Bros. Television libraries will also be available, including all episodes of Succession, Friends, The Sopranos and Game of Thrones.

Sports fans will also be able to access their TNT Sports streaming subscription via HBO Max in the UK from launch.

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout — the lead trio of HBO's forthcoming Harry Potter series. Aidan Monaghan/HBO

There will be four different streaming packages available, starting from £4.99 per month for a basic package with ads, followed by £5.99 for a standard package with ads.

Alternatively, it'll be £9.99 for the same tier but without ads, or £14.99 per month for a premium package.

JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games at Warner Bros. Discovery, said: "After decades of delighting audiences in the UK & Ireland with our remarkable stories and brands, it’s a huge thrill to finally bring it all together on HBO Max, and also offer it directly to all consumers."

Andrew Georgiou, President & Managing Director for Warner Bros. Discovery UK & Ireland and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, added: "Launching HBO Max in the UK & Ireland marks a significant moment for viewers here. HBO Max will offer them their most loved series and movies from HBO, Warner Bros. and DC Studios, alongside premium sports from TNT Sports in the UK, within an outstanding single destination for this great content and strong value proposition."

He continued: "Nowhere else will you be able to get The Pitt, House of the Dragon, Euphoria, Lanterns, Superman, One Battle After Another, as well as the eagerly awaited Harry Potter series, all together."

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.