❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
HBO Max confirms UK & Ireland release date - and it’s launching with an award-winning series
The platform will also be home to the upcoming seasons of Euphoria and House of the Dragon later in 2026.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Monday, 9 February 2026 at 2:54 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad