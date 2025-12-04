The long-awaited launch of HBO Max in the UK and Ireland will take place in March 2026, it has been confirmed.

The launch window was unveiled for the first time by Casey Bloys, the content boss for HBO and Max, during a content showcase in London on Wednesday night (3rd December).

The news followed the announcement earlier on Wednesday that the Warner Bros Discovery-owned streamer is coming to Germany, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Lichtenstein on 13th January.

Some of HBO Max's popular dramas include The Pitt, It: Welcome to Derry, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Euphoria, Industry, and the upcoming A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, while movies on the platform include Superman, The Batman, Dune, the Harry Potter franchise, and more.

HBO Max will also be offering the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina, which will be broadcast live on the streamer from 6th to 22nd February 2026.

Succession. HBO

In the UK, Sky is currently the exclusive home for HBO series such as Succession and Game of Thrones due to a long-term deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Thanks to an expanded partnership between Sky and Warner Bros. Discovery announced last year, HBO content will still be available to watch on Sky for free even after HBO Max's UK and Ireland launch, though it will no longer be the only place fans can access HBO content on those shores.

Speaking during a content panel on Wednesday, Sky executive director of scripted originals Meghan Lyvers said she is optimistic about the situation.

“What we have seen is that the majority of the titles on Sky that have performed and customers have responded to are Sky Originals. That is incredibly fortunate for us in terms of the shows that we’ve been asked from the business and the audiences to continue making,” she said.

She added: “So our mantra is business as usual, which is we’re going to continue our strategy, we’re going to keep making the shows and keep delivering what we have been for the last couple of years.”

