After years of speculation, we finally know which month HBO's Euphoria is set to hit screens and it's good news.

It turns out that we won't be waiting too much longer for new episodes, with it now being confirmed that Euphoria season 3 will premiere in April 2026.

As of now, no further details have been given over if episodes will land at the same time in the UK as the US but we can imagine it'll be the case, especially with HBO Max being confirmed to rollout in the UK and Ireland in March next year.

Series creator Sam Levinson spoke at the HBO Max presentation in London this week, revealing further exciting details about what's to come for some of the fan-favourite characters – and you may be left surprised at where we find the likes of Rue and Cassie.

Levinson revealed (via Variety): “Five years felt like a natural place because if they’d gone to college they’d be out of college at that time.

"We basically pick up Rue [Zendaya] south of the border in Mexico, in debt to Laurie [Martha Kelly], trying to come up with some very innovative ways to pay it off.”

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard and Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs in Euphoria season 2. Eddy Chen/HBO

As for Sydney Sweeney's Cassie, Levinson teased: “And then Cassie is living in the suburbs with Nate [Jacob Elordi], they’re engaged and she’s very addicted to social media and envious of what appears to be the big lives that all of her high school classmates are living at this point in time.

“I feel strongly this is our best season yet… I will say that Cassie and Nate do in fact get married. I’m confirming it. And I promise that it will be an unforgettable night.”

Whether fans have been waiting four years since the finale for Cassie and Nate to tie the knot is certainly a stretch, but Levinson has only confirmed rumours that have been floating around since paparazzi pictures surfaced of Sweeney on the Euphoria set in a wedding dress.

Season 2 saw their relationship develop very unexpectedly, especially seeing as Cassie and Maddy used to be best friends, with Nate and Maddy being the 'it' couple that underpinned Euphoria's first season.

Doubling down on a relationship plotline that so many fans had a problem with is certainly a bold step but we'd expect nothing less from The Idol creator.

Seeing as Cassie has only displayed insecurity and low self-esteem a lot of the time through the series, something tells us that getting married to Nate won't be all rainbows. Paired with the fact that she appears to be living her life scrolling online, we can imagine that Cassie will make some further bad decisions. As for what they are and whether Levinson will properly flesh out her character this time round, we'll just have to wait and see.

Sweeney did previously state that "Cassie is crazy" when asked about Euphoria season 3 on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, adding that in the new season, "she's even worse".

Zendaya as Rue Bennett in Euphoria season 2. Eddy Chen/HBO

As for Zendaya's Rue, who has very much been the lead of the series, it seems as if she's gotten herself into another tricky spot of trouble. After the season 2 finale, many would expect Rue to be in a better place seeing as she had chosen to get sober after a relapse. But hey, a sensible Rue may not make sense for Levinson's season 3 vision.

As for further Euphoria details, Levinson also said: “Jules [Hunter Schafer] is in art school, very nervous about having a career as a painter and trying to avoid responsibility at all costs. Maddy [Alexa Demie] is working in Hollywood at a talent agency for a manager, she’s obviously got her own side hustles going.

"And Lexi [Maude Apatow] is an assistant to a showrunner played by Sharon Stone, who is just absolutely delightful and a true icon.”

Since the season 2 finale, the cast of Euphoria has only gone on to be bigger household and Hollywood names, with the main cast having been seen in a raft of recent movie releases. The confirmed returning cast for season 3 includes Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and Colman Domingo.

Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Dominic Fike and Nika King are also returning, as well as Alanna Ubach, Daeg Faerch, Melvin Bonez Estes, Paula Marshall, Sophia Rose Wilson and Zak Steiner.

As for new faces, Spanish singer Rosalía joins the cast as well as YouTuber Trisha Paytas, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth and Marshawn Lynch.

Other new cast members include Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp and Gideon Adlon.

Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Rebecca Pidgeon and Sam Trammell also round out the new cast.

Euphoria is available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOW with an Entertainment Membership.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.