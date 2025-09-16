Speaking about the future of the show after season 3, which has been rumoured to be the last chapter, Bloys added: "We always leave it up to producers, you never know.”

He continued: “I’ve never had a show with that many legitimate movie stars. So as you can imagine, the scheduling is hard enough with actors having multiple jobs, but these are probably three or four of the biggest movie stars working of their generation, so we’ll see. But I’m excited to have the third season coming."

The release date window is sooner than some fans might expect, given that season 3 has been plagued by various delays since it was announced in 2022.

Various factors contributed to these delays, including the Hollywood strikes, the cast’s busy schedules, and the tragic and unexpected death of Angus Cloud, who played Fez in the show.

In March 2024, Deadline reported that season 3 had been delayed again, this time due to Levinson’s scripts being unfinished. The publication said that filming was supposed to start “within the next couple of months,” but, with the indefinite delay, the cast had been allowed to take on other acting jobs in the interim.

Jacob Elordi as Nate in Euphoria season 2 episode 1. Eddy Chen/HBO

Filming finally began on the upcoming season in January 2025, with HBO sharing a first photo from the season, which shows Zendaya’s Rue peering over her shoulder in a dimly lit room.

While we don't know much about what to expect about season 3, Zendaya previously confirmed that there will be a time jump after the events of season 2, which took place with the characters still at school.

Speaking on Entertainment Weekly's The Awards, Zendaya said she approved of this decision because "there's only so much high school drama you can deal with", before she joked: "And then she cheats on her boyfriend again!"

"I don't actually know much about what is happening," she said. "I don't quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening."

She continued: "It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world. I’ll be interested to see what happens too."

Alongside Zendaya, other returning cast members for season 3 include Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard and Colman Domingo as Ali Muhammed.

Euphoria is available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOW with an Entertainment Membership.

