Almost four years on from Euphoria season 2, as fans continue to wait for the drama's third run, a huge new update has just been provided by Cassie star Sydney Sweeney.

Speaking to Deadline about season 3, Sweeney said: "You know I can’t say anything, I can’t say anything at all. I wrapped last week though, it’s very exciting. We filmed since February."

The end of production marks a major milestone for the drama. HBO head Casey Bloys previously said that the show is expected to return to screens in spring 2026, and that would seem to be on track given this news.

Back in September, Bloys also addressed the future of the show beyond season 3, which has been rumoured to be the final run.

Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria. HBO

He said of potential future seasons: "We always leave it up to producers, you never know. I’ve never had a show with that many legitimate movie stars.

"So as you can imagine, the scheduling is hard enough with actors having multiple jobs, but these are probably three or four of the biggest movie stars working of their generation, so we’ll see. But I’m excited to have the third season coming."

Season 3 will be made up of eight episodes, with Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow and Colman Domingo all reprising their roles alongside Sweeney.

Sweeney will next be seen in the sports biopic film Christy, which is coming to UK cinemas at the end of the month, having already been released in the US and brought in only a small sum at the box office.

She is also starring in The Housemaid, a psychological thriller in which she stars opposite Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.

