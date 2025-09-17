The two and a half minutes of footage begins with Nina Winchester (Seyfried) opening the door to Millie (Sweeney) to interview her for the role of her new housemaid, with the pair initially sharing a relatively convivial greeting.

When asked why she wants the job, Millie responds that she just "really enjoys being a housemaid", although it quickly becomes apparent that there's a little more to both Nina's family and Millie's own backstory than initially meets the eye.

You can view the trailer – which includes everything from creepy dolls and cathartic screams to burning notes and bloody knives – below:

The film is directed by Paul Feig – known for helming a number of hits such as Bridesmaids and A Simple Favour. In addition to Sweeney and Seyfried, there are also roles for Brandon Sklenar (Drop) as Nina's husband Andrew, Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds) as his mother Evelyn and Michele Morrone (365 Days) as the Winchester's groundskeeper Enzo.

It has been confirmed for a Boxing Day release in the UK and Ireland, when according to an official synopsis it will "plunge audiences into a twisted world where perfection is an illusion, and nothing is as it seems."

The synopsis continues: "Trying to escape her past, Millie (Sweeney) accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous — a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power.

"Behind the Winchesters’ closed doors lies a world of shocking twists that will leave you guessing until the very end."

The Housemaid will be released in UK and Irish cinemas on Boxing Day 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.