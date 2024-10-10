Soon she'll be starring alongside Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby and Ana De Armas in Eden – which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival – and she already has roles lined up in a number of other films, reportedly including an Edgar Wright reimagining of Barbarella.

And now she's joined the cast of another intriguing film, with Deadline reporting that she'll be starring alongside Amanda Seyfried in The Housemaid, a thriller based on a best-selling novel by Freida McFadden, with Bridesmaids filmmaker Paul Feig attached to direct.

But what is The Housemaid actually about? And when might it be arriving in UK cinemas? Read on for everything we know so far.

Film fans shouldn't expect to see the film in the near future – given that casting has only just been announced.

Paul Feig is currently putting the finishing touches to the sequel to his 2018 film A Simple Favor, but it looks like this will be his next project – so filming will probably start sometime next year.

It's therefore likely we won't see the film on the big screen until some point in 2026 – or perhaps late 2025, if there's a very quick turnaround – but as ever, we'll be sure to keep you abreast of all the latest developments.

The Housemaid cast

With Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried confirmed as the leads, we can already mark this one out as one to watch.

The former will play a character called Millie, who serves as the housemaid to Seyfried's Nina – one half of "an upscale, wealthy couple".

It remains to be seen who will play Nina's husband Andrew, but given the star power of the names already attached, we'd be expecting a reasonably big name.

When we catch wind of any more casting announcements, we'll update this page.

The Housemaid plot

Based on Freida McFadden's novel of the same name – which has been on the Amazon best-sellers list for almost 100 weeks – the film follows a struggling housemaid who discovers that the wealthy couple she's just started working for are hiding some dangerous secrets.

You can find a brief synopsis to the book – which is described as "an absolutely addictive psychological thriller with a jaw-dropping twist" – below.

"'Welcome to the family,' Nina Winchester says as I shake her elegant, manicured hand. I smile politely, gazing around the marble hallway.

"Working here is my last chance to start fresh. I can pretend to be whoever I like. But I'll soon learn that the Winchesters' secrets are far more dangerous than my own . . .

"Every day I clean the Winchesters' beautiful house top to bottom. I collect their daughter from school. And I cook a delicious meal for the whole family before heading up to eat alone in my tiny room on the top floor.

"I try to ignore how Nina makes a mess just to watch me clean it up. How she tells strange lies about her own daughter. And how her husband Andrew seems more broken every day.

"But as I look into Andrew's handsome brown eyes, so full of pain, it's hard not to imagine what it would be like to live Nina's life. The walk-in closet, the fancy car, the perfect husband.

"I only try on one of Nina's pristine white dresses once. Just to see what it's like. But she soon finds out... and by the time I realise my attic bedroom door only locks from the outside, it's far too late.

"But I reassure myself: the Winchesters don't know who I really am. They don't know what I'm capable of..."

Is there a trailer for The Housemaid?

No – and it will be a while before we can expect any news on that front, given the first reports on casting have only just started to emerge. We'll be keeping our eyes out, though!

