Sydney Sweeney's new film Christy, a biopic telling the story of Hall of Fame boxer Christy Martin, was released in select US cinemas this weekend, but didn't manage to draw in many audience members.

In fact, the film only managed to gross $1.3 million in 2011 cinemas, resulting in an incredibly underwhelming $649 coming in from each venue.

The film's opening currently ranks as the 12th worst opening for a film showing on more than 2000 screens, according to Box Office Mojo. While there may be some hope the film can build its audience through word-of-mouth audience approval, Christy only drew a mixed response from critics, with a 67 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing.

The synopsis for Christy, which also stars Ben Foster, Merritt Wever and Katy O'Brian, says: "Christy Martin (Sweeney) never imagined life beyond her small-town roots in West Virginia – until she discovered a knack for punching people."

Sydney Sweeney in Christy. Black Bear Pictures

The synopsis continues: "Fuelled by grit, raw determination, and an unshakable desire to win, she charges into the world of boxing under the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned-husband, Jim (Foster).

"But while Christy flaunts a fiery persona in the ring, her toughest battles unfold outside it—confronting family, identity, and a relationship that just might become life-or-death. Based on remarkable true events, Christy Martin’s story is one of resilience, courage, and the fight to reclaim one’s life."

The film will be released in the UK later this month.

Christy has arrived in cinemas following the controversy surrounding Sweeney's American Eagle advertising campaign, the tagline for which stated "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans".

In the advert, Sweeney was seen saying: "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality and even eye colour... my genes are blue."

Some argued that the wordplay of genes and jeans echoed rhetoric associated with eugenics and white supremacy.

It was also reported that Sweeney is registered as a Republican voter, which led to President Donald Trump weighing in, saying: "Ooh, now I love her ad."

Most recently, Sweeney spoke about her reaction to the controversy, telling GQ: "The reaction was definitely a surprise, but I love jeans.

"All I wear are jeans. I'm literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life."

Christy will arrive in UK cinemas on Friday 28th November 2025.

