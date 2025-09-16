Bloys said the season will likely be "just outside of [the 2026 Emmy eligibility window]", which closes at the end of May. The publication therefore speculates that a June 2026 release seems likely.

If that were the case, that would mean season 3 is arriving exactly two years after season 2, which debuted on 16th June 2024 and ran through to 4th August.

Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower and Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole in House of the Dragon HBO

This comes as Alicent Hightower star Olivia Cooke has recently teased that filming on the "massive" season will finish next month.

Cooke spoke to ScreenRant while promoting her new show The Girlfriend, explaining: "We started in April, so we are done in October. We're over halfway and it's massive."

When pressed on the huge scope of season 3, she added: "It is actually ridiculous. It's actually ridiculous and it's a lot of practical, huge stunt work. It's mad."

Season 3 will of course see all of the show's main surviving cast members returning, alongside new additions including Happy Valley, King & Conqueror and House of Guinness star James Norton.

Norton will be playing Ormund Hightower, the nephew of Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) who will be seen leading a march on King's Landing against Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy).

House of the Dragon seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Sky and NOW – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Add House of the Dragon to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

If you’re looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.