House of the Dragon season 3 release window finally confirmed after star teases "massive" new episodes
Filming is expected to finish on the new episodes next month.
It looks like House of the Dragon will be sticking to a two-year release schedule for new seasons, as the release window for the upcoming third run has been confirmed.
Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max content, confirmed the news during an interview with Deadline, which noted that House of the Dragon season 3 is looking at an "early summer 2026" release.
Bloys said the season will likely be "just outside of [the 2026 Emmy eligibility window]", which closes at the end of May. The publication therefore speculates that a June 2026 release seems likely.
If that were the case, that would mean season 3 is arriving exactly two years after season 2, which debuted on 16th June 2024 and ran through to 4th August.
This comes as Alicent Hightower star Olivia Cooke has recently teased that filming on the "massive" season will finish next month.
Cooke spoke to ScreenRant while promoting her new show The Girlfriend, explaining: "We started in April, so we are done in October. We're over halfway and it's massive."
When pressed on the huge scope of season 3, she added: "It is actually ridiculous. It's actually ridiculous and it's a lot of practical, huge stunt work. It's mad."
Season 3 will of course see all of the show's main surviving cast members returning, alongside new additions including Happy Valley, King & Conqueror and House of Guinness star James Norton.
Norton will be playing Ormund Hightower, the nephew of Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) who will be seen leading a march on King's Landing against Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy).
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.