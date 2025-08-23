"When this idea came along via our brilliant writer Mike Johnson, the first question was, 'Why has it not been told before?'" Norton said. "And I think his stroke of genius was recognising that it's not about telling the story of the battle itself, it's about the relationship these men had in the lead-up to the battle."

Norton has also explained that the series wasn't just about two men, "but also about two couples" – with key roles in the series for Clémence Poésy and Emily Beecham as the wives of William and Harold, Matilda and Edith.

As for the historical accuracy of the series, historian Dr David Musgrove explained in the most recent issue of Radio Times magazine that although "some elements are pure fiction", the way the drama shows "how Harold and William get to the bloody finale" is "reason enough to watch it."

With the eight-part drama imminently set to make its debut on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, here's everything we know about what to expect from King & Conqueror.

All eight episodes available to watch as a box set on BBC iPlayer from Sunday 24th August.

The first episode of the series will also be broadcast on BBC One at 9:10pm that evening, followed by the second at 9:30pm on the bank holiday Monday, with the remaining six episodes then airing weekly on Sunday evenings.

King & Conqueror cast: Who stars in the BBC drama?

King & Conqueror features a large ensemble cast, led by Happy Valley's James Norton as Harold Godwinson, Earl of Wessex, and Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as William of Normandy.

The series features a number of other familiar faces as real figures from history, including Clémence Poésy (Daryl Dixon) as Matilda of Flanders and Eddie Marsan (The Bombing of Pan Am 103) as Edward the Confessor.

Notably, the series also features The Jetty's Bo Bragason, who could well become a major star in years to come, owing to her casting as the titular princess in Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda live-action film.

Here, she plays another figure from royalty, that being the Scandinavian Queen Gunhild, whose life is the topic of much debate among historians as surviving sources fail to put together a comprehensive picture.

The full King & Conqueror cast list can be found here:

James Norton as Harold Godwinson

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as William the Conqueror

Clémence Poésy as Matilda

Emily Beecham as Edith

Luther Ford as Tostig

Ingvar Sigurdsson as Fitzosbern

Eddie Marsan as King Edward

Juliet Stevenson as Lady Emma

Jean-Marc Barr as Henry I of France

Geoff Bell as Godwin

Elliot Cowan as Sweyn

Bo Bragason as Queen Gunhild

Bjarne Henriksen as Earl Siward

Oliver Masucci as Baldwin

Clare Holman as Gytha

Jason Forbes as Thane Thomas

Joakim Nätterqvist as Thorolf

Elander Moore as Morcar

Indy Lewis as Margaret

Ines Asserson as Judith

Sveinn Ólafur Gunnarsson as Hardrada

Léo Legrand as Odo

Þorsteinn Bachmann as Baron of Brittany

Louise Kim Salter as Agnes

King & Conqueror plot: What is it about?

King & Conqueror. BBC

King & Conqueror is a historical drama set in 11th-century Britain, exploring how future King of England Harold Godwinson and William, Duke of Normandy, came to be such legendary adversaries.

The synopsis, courtesy of the BBC, describes the story as "a clash that defined the future of a country – and a continent – for a thousand years, the roots of which stretch back decades and extend out through a pair of interconnected family dynasties, struggling for power across two countries and a raging sea".

It continues: "Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy were two men destined to meet at the Battle of Hastings in 1066; two allies with no design on the English throne, who found themselves forced by circumstance and personal obsession into a war for possession of its crown."

King & Conqueror trailer

The BBC dropped its suspenseful King & Conquerer trailer in July – you can watch right here:

King & Conquerer is coming to BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 24th August.

