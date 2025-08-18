Viewers will meet his adult children – Arthur (Shardlake's Anthony Boyle), Edward (Disclaimer's Louis Partridge), Anne (The Responder's Emily Fairn) and Benjamin (Normal People's Fionn O'Shea) – as the businessman's will is revealed.

The story will also encompass a number of other notable figures, whose lives are entwined with the legendary business, including Happy Valley and King and Conqueror's James Norton as brewery foreman Sean Rafferty.

House of Guinness will be available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 25th September 2025.

Louis Partridge, Fionn O'Shea and Emily Fairn star in House of Guinness. Netflix

Of the series, Knight told TUDUM: "It's the extraordinary story of a family who happens to be the inheritors of the biggest brewery in the world. They're young and are given the task of taking on this incredibly successful brand.

James Norton stars in House of Guinness. Netflix

"The first priority is: Don’t screw it up. And the second priority is to make Guinness even bigger."

Knight has penned the series, alongside other projects like Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man and James Bond 26, with Tom Shankland (SAS Rogue Heroes) and Mounia Akl (Boiling Point) on directing duties.

Emily Fairn stars in House of Guinness. Netflix

Knight continued: "I won't give away the plot — but they were given joint stewardship of the brewery for very interesting reasons.

"Before he died, their father very deliberately chained Arthur and Edward together in responsibility for the brewery.

"You'll find out why when you watch."

Jack Gleeson stars in House of Guinness. Netflix

Jack Gleeson will also feature in the role of Byron Hedges, marking another prolific role for the Game of Thrones alum, who stepped back from acting for a period after finishing his run as the villainous Joffrey.

Recent comeback projects for the Irish actor include Sex Education season 4, The Sandman season 2 and Liam Neeson film In the Land of Saints and Sinners.

Danielle Galligan and Anthony Boyle star in House of Guinness. Netflix

Danielle Galligan and Niamh McCormack also feature in these first-look photos, playing Lady Olivia Hedges (above) and "determined" Ellen Cochrane (below) respectively.

Niamh McCormack plays Ellen Cochrane in House of Guinness. Netflix

The cast of House of Guinness also features Seamus O’Hara (Blue Lights), Michael McElhatton (The Long Shadow), Dervla Kirwan (True Detective: Night Country) and Michael Colgan (Say Nothing).

You can also expect to see David Wilmot (Bodkin), Jessica Reynolds (Kneecap), Hilda Fay (The Woman in the Wall), Ann Skelly (The Nevers) and Elizabeth Dulau (Andor) in the hotly anticipated drama.

House of Guinness is coming to Netflix on Thursday 25th September 2025.

Add House of Guinness to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.