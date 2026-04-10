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Best Crunchyroll deals to save on the anime streaming service in 2026
Whether you're looking for the latest anime straight from Japan or you just want to watch One Piece for the 10th time, here's how you can save on Crunchyroll today.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 issues for £10
Published: Friday, 10 April 2026 at 11:14 am
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