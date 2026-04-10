In today's world of streaming service abundance, there's a service for just about everything. From exclusively horror (Shudder TV) to crime (Alibi TV) to even F1 (you guessed it, F1 TV), fans of all backgrounds can find a platform perfectly tailored to their interests.

Ad

This also rings true for anime fans, thanks to Crunchyroll. Self-described as "The world's largest dedicated Anime collection on demand", Crunchyroll boasts over 50,000 episodes of anime, from all-time classics to brand-new series straight from Japan.

It's not just about anime streaming however, as Crunchyroll also has its own store, where you can get your hands on a wide range of merch.

We've rounded up the top Crunchyroll deals we could find in order to help anime fans explore their passion. Here's how you can save today.

Get a seven-day free trial at Crunchyroll

To learn more about the streaming service, check out our guide to Crunchyroll.

Jump to:

What anime can I watch on Crunchyroll?

As the biggest streaming service dedicated to anime, Crunchyroll unsurprisingly has a very impressive selection available.

There are huge anime hits, including Attack on Titan, One Piece, My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Plus, you can catch brand-new releases such as DAN DA DAN, Solo Leveling, The Apothecary Diaries and Delicious in Dungeon.

Get a seven-day free trial at Crunchyroll

What different Crunchyroll memberships are there?

When you sign up to Crunchyroll, you can choose between the Fan and Mega Fan subscriptions.

A Fan subscription costs £5.99 a month and includes the following benefits:

No ads

Complete access to the Crunchyroll library

New episodes shortly after airing in Japan

Stream on one device at a time

Offline viewing

5% off selected products in the Crunchyroll online store

The Mega Fan subscription costs £6.99 a month and includes the same benefits with some small changes; you can stream across four devices at once, as well as access to Crunchyroll's Game Vault and 10% off selected products in the Crunchyroll Store.

Both memberships come with a seven-day free trial.

Get a seven-day free trial at Crunchyroll

Best Crunchyroll offers at a glance

Best Crunchyroll deals available right now

Get seven days for free with the Crunchyroll free trial

Crunchyroll. Thomas Fuller/NurPhoto via Getty Images

What's the deal: Sign up to Crunchyroll today and you'll get a full week to try out the service for free on both the Fan and Mega Fan tiers.

Why we chose it: This is a great option if you're unsure about whether to sign up to the service or not.

Get seven days for free with the Crunchyroll free trial

Save with annual Crunchyroll subscriptions

What's the deal: When you sign up for an annual subscription, you'll be paying less than if you paid for each month of your subscription individually.

Why we chose it: Signing up for an annual subscription means that you'll pay just £4.99 a month for the Fan tier, saving £11.89 overall, and £5.83 a month for the Mega Fan tier, saving £13.89 overall.

Save with annual Crunchyroll subscriptions

Upgrade your membership to Mega Fan for £1 extra a month

LiSA performing at Crunchyroll Concert Series during San Diego Comic-Con. Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images)

What's the deal: While other streaming services have a wide price disparity between their different tiers, with Crunchyroll, you can get a premium membership for only £1 extra a month.

Why we chose it: The Mega Fan subscription offers larger discounts on selected items in the Crunchyroll store, as well as simultaneous screening across four devices.

Upgrade your membership to Mega Fan for £1 extra a month

Save on anime merch at the Crunchyroll store

What's the deal: Users with a Fan membership can get up to 5% discount on selected products, while Mega Fan users will get up to 10% off selected products, as well as free shipping on orders over £75.

Why we chose it: On Crunchyroll store, you can find everything from clothes to manga, figurines, DVDs and more. Plus, all merch is officially licensed.

Save on anime merch at the Crunchyroll store

Save up to 15% when you gift a Crunchyroll membership

What's the deal: Members can save up to 15% when they purchase a Crunchyroll membership gift card.

Why we chose it: What better way to show someone you care than with a subscription to the top global anime streaming service? Choose between Fan and Mega Fan memberships, which you can gift for one, three or 12 months.

Save up to 15% when you gift a Crunchyroll membership

Get Crunchyroll as a channel on Apple TV

Crunchyroll. Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

What's the deal: In the past, Crunchyroll was only available as an app on Apple TV. Now, you can get the service as its own channel.

Why we chose it: By incorporating Crunchyroll into your Apple TV channels, you can make the most of offline downloads and Family Sharing for up to six people, plus you can access everything with just one login.

Get Crunchyroll as a channel on Apple TV

Is Crunchyroll worth it?

Yes, we've rounded up all the best Crunchyroll deals for you. But in this penny-pinching economy you may be wondering – is it worth it?

If you're just starting to get into anime, you can always start with more mainstream streaming services. For example, Netflix has popular anime series like My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, One Piece and Your Lie in April, while selected anime series can also be found on Disney Plus and Paramount Plus.

However, for more seasoned fans that want to go beyond the most popular shows, our verdict is that Crunchyroll is definitely worth it. It's the world's largest streaming service completely dedicated to anime, giving you access to hundreds of series on-demand.

New episodes are released on Crunchyroll shortly after being aired in Japan, meaning that you can stay up-to-date with the latest anime. Plus, you can also make the most of discounts in the Crunchyroll store, a must for devoted anime fans.

Get a seven-day free trial at Crunchyroll

Ad

For more offers on streaming services, check out our roundup of the best Disney Plus deals, as well as the best TNT Sports deals.