James May teases more “serious” Grand Tour Arctic Circle special

We'e used to seeing the trio getting up to lots of shenanigans as they test out cars and explore the local area. However, James May tells us this season will be a lot more "serious" and more "heavy" on cars.

James May, Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson will return to our screens later this year for another Grand Tour special, this time heading to Norway in their Artic Circle series.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, he explained: "I can't give too much away but the next one is interesting because it is actually quite heavy on cars. We've got three, very interesting cars in it and quite a lot of stuff. I don't want to put you off by saying this, but it is actually a car show the next one.

"Somebody said some of our specials are a bit a bit like a travel show crossed with a sitcom, I think, and the cars are just there almost as an excuse or to provide comedy, but this one, the one coming up in Scandinavia is quite a serious car wars film just warning you."

While May loves "mucking about" with his co-star, he feels the new series will give viewers a chance to see the trio in their element.

The Grand Tour

He added: "It was quite nice given that that's that's what our backgrounds are and and it's quite healthy for us to do occasionally, because although we do a lot of mucking about, it's quite nice to occasionally be able to say to the audience, "Look, we do actually know what we're talking about. And then it's quite nice to indulge that occasionally."

James May: Our Man in Italy launched on Friday 15th July 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. The Grand Tour will return with a new season later this year.

